May 2017





Media Alert: Interfaith Outdoor Candlelight Vigil, Begins with Panel

Community Candlelight Evening Starts With a Panel Discussion of Local Faith Leaders Explaining and Answering Questions About Their Religions' Beliefs, Followed With a an Outdoor Celebration of Tolerance and Unity
 
CRESSKILL, N.J. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- WHO:

Host: Cresskill Congregational Church, United Church of Christ

Panel:

1.       Rabbi David-Seth-Kirshner (Temple Emmanuel, Closter)

2.       Iman Shaykh Moutaz Charaf (The El-Zahra Islamic Center, Midland Park)

3.       Bhai Surjeet Singh Ji  (Glen Rock Gurudwara)

4.       Reverend Dr. David C. Bocock (Cresskill Congregational Church, United Church of Christ)

WHAT:
1) Panel of religious leaders from the Sikh, Muslim , Jewish, and Christian
   communities explain (briefly) the major tenets of their faith and clear
   up misconceptions.  Then Q&A (about 1 hour total)

2) Candlelight vigil for religious tolerance

   (about 15-30 minutes attendees light candles, each leader says a short prayer,      group sings "If I Had a Hammer", end)

WHERE:
Cresskill UCC Church, 85 Union Avenue, Cresskill, NJ  (about 20 minutes from GWB)
(Faith leaders are from Cresskill, Glen Rock, Midland Park and Closter, NJ)

WHEN:
Tuesday, June 6th, 7pm to approximately 8:30pm

WHY:

Photos/video of Bergen County religious leaders explaining their faith's tenets, misconceptions, and answering audience questions

Interview opportunities

Photos/video of Bergen County community adult and children attendees at colorful, beautiful outdoor candlelight ceremony

Hope to see you there! Onsite contact: Carole Lotito, (201) 294-7309 (tel:(201)%20294-7309)

Press release (for more information) (http://bit.ly/2roiY98)

Carole Lotito, Bright Sides Marketing
***@gmail.com
Source:Cresskill Congregational Church, UCC
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Muslim, Religious Tolerance, Candlelight Vigil
Industry:Religion
Location:Cresskill - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
