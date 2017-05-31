Media Alert: Interfaith Outdoor Candlelight Vigil, Begins with Panel

Community Candlelight Evening Starts With a Panel Discussion of Local Faith Leaders Explaining and Answering Questions About Their Religions' Beliefs, Followed With a an Outdoor Celebration of Tolerance and Unity

Contact

Carole Lotito, Bright Sides Marketing

***@gmail.com Carole Lotito, Bright Sides Marketing

End

--Host: Cresskill Congregational Church, United Church of ChristPanel:1. Rabbi David-Seth-Kirshner (Temple Emmanuel,2. Iman Shaykh Moutaz Charaf (The El-Zahra Islamic Center,3. Bhai Surjeet Singh Ji (Gurudwara)4. Reverend Dr. David C. Bocock (Congregational Church, United Church of Christ)1) Panel of religious leaders from the Sikh, Muslim , Jewish, and Christiancommunities explain (briefly) the major tenets of their faith and clearup misconceptions. Then Q&A (about 1 hour total)2) Candlelight vigil for religious tolerance(about 15-30 minutes attendees light candles, each leader says a short prayer, group sings "If I Had a Hammer", end)Cresskill UCC Church, 85 Union Avenue, Cresskill, NJ (about 20 minutes from GWB)(Faith leaders are from Cresskill, Glen Rock, Midland Park and Closter, NJ)Tuesday, June 6, 7pm to approximately 8:30pmPhotos/video of Bergen County religious leaders explaining their faith's tenets, misconceptions, and answering audience questionsInterview opportunitiesPhotos/video of Bergen County community adult and children attendees at colorful, beautiful outdoor candlelight ceremonyHope to see you there!Press release (for more information)(http://bit.ly/2roiY98)