News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Media Alert: Interfaith Outdoor Candlelight Vigil, Begins with Panel
Community Candlelight Evening Starts With a Panel Discussion of Local Faith Leaders Explaining and Answering Questions About Their Religions' Beliefs, Followed With a an Outdoor Celebration of Tolerance and Unity
Host: Cresskill Congregational Church, United Church of Christ
Panel:
1. Rabbi David-Seth-Kirshner (Temple Emmanuel, Closter)
2. Iman Shaykh Moutaz Charaf (The El-Zahra Islamic Center, Midland Park)
3. Bhai Surjeet Singh Ji (Glen Rock Gurudwara)
4. Reverend Dr. David C. Bocock (Cresskill Congregational Church, United Church of Christ)
WHAT:
1) Panel of religious leaders from the Sikh, Muslim , Jewish, and Christian
communities explain (briefly) the major tenets of their faith and clear
up misconceptions. Then Q&A (about 1 hour total)
2) Candlelight vigil for religious tolerance
(about 15-30 minutes attendees light candles, each leader says a short prayer, group sings "If I Had a Hammer", end)
WHERE:
Cresskill UCC Church, 85 Union Avenue, Cresskill, NJ (about 20 minutes from GWB)
(Faith leaders are from Cresskill, Glen Rock, Midland Park and Closter, NJ)
WHEN:
Tuesday, June 6th, 7pm to approximately 8:30pm
WHY:
Photos/video of Bergen County religious leaders explaining their faith's tenets, misconceptions, and answering audience questions
Interview opportunities
Photos/video of Bergen County community adult and children attendees at colorful, beautiful outdoor candlelight ceremony
Hope to see you there! Onsite contact: Carole Lotito, (201) 294-7309 (tel:(201)%20294-
Press release (for more information)
Contact
Carole Lotito, Bright Sides Marketing
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 31, 2017