Navy Crow remembers our heroes with the Folded Flag t-shirt design!

Those who would disrespect our flag have never been handed a folded one.

When a sailor, soldier, airman, Marine, or Coastguardsman dies in service, their next of kin is given a folded flag by servicemembers in dress uniforms. It's a day those of us with family members in the military hope to never see, and those of us in the military hope our families never have to go through. Unfortunately, many do and the flag takes on a whole new meaning. Every time they see the stars and stripes flying, they'll remember the sacrifice their husband, wife, father, mother, brother or sister made to ensure that flag flies proud and unsullied. In recent years, the flag has been the subject of protests. It has been paraded through the streets, stomped on, burned, and disrespected by people who don't know the meaning of this sacrifice. True Americans, however, know what that flag costs, that it's not just stitched cloth. It's a symbol of the blood and sacrifice of 1.3 million troops who have died beneath it for the men and women at their sides.