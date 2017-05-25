 
Navy Crow remembers our heroes with the Folded Flag t-shirt design!

Those who would disrespect our flag have never been handed a folded one.
 
 
The Folded Flag Design from Navy Crow!
The Folded Flag Design from Navy Crow!
 
SAN DIEGO - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- When a sailor, soldier, airman, Marine, or Coastguardsman dies in service, their next of kin is given a folded flag by servicemembers in dress uniforms.

It's a day those of us with family members in the military hope to never see, and those of us in the military hope our families never have to go through. Unfortunately, many do and the flag takes on a whole new meaning. Every time they see the stars and stripes flying, they'll remember the sacrifice their husband, wife, father, mother, brother or sister made to ensure that flag flies proud and unsullied.

In recent years, the flag has been the subject of protests. It has been paraded through the streets, stomped on, burned, and disrespected by people who don't know the meaning of this sacrifice.

True Americans, however, know what that flag costs, that it's not just stitched cloth. It's a symbol of the blood and sacrifice of 1.3 million troops who have died beneath it for the men and women at their sides.

In that spirit, Navy Crow is proud to release the Folded Flag t-shirt design. Made with 100% cotton here in the United States, it's designed by True Americans, made by True Americans, for True Americans.

Navy Crow is always on the lookout for the next great design idea. We do custom work, and if you contact us we'll get your command a brand new design, unique to your ship, sub, air wing, battalion, or shore command. We receive requests that lead to designs like the Folded Flag design all the time, and we'd love to get your input! Contact us at hq@navycrow.com today!

CHECK OUT THE FOLDED FLAG T-SHIRT DESIGN HERE:

https://navycrow.com/product/apparel/those-who-would-disr...

