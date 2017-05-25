 
News By Tag
* Beauty
* Cosmetics
* Skincare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Singapore
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


Singapore Dermatologist Designed Cosmeceutical Line Launches Global Ecommerce Site

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Beauty
Cosmetics
Skincare

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Singapore - Singapore - Singapore

Subject:
Companies

SINGAPORE - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals Global Launch with IG Model Search and Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FXVdr110Ms

Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals presents The Art of Fencing & Precision Skincare. Dermatologist-tested and formulated. It doesn't matter who you are, what matters is, what you are made of. Featuring former Olympian Simon Senft, as Coach, with his student.

Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals (www.drtwlderma.com) today announced its entry into the luxury skincare market, featuring the premier homegrown cosmeceutical label that is dermatologist-tested and formulated, a first on the Singapore beauty scene. Its launch boasts a minimalist approach to one's skincare regimen- "7-Steps to Perfection",with evidence-based active cosmeceutical ingredients for restoring skin health, rejuvenation and anti-aging. Their mission is to make dermatologist-grade cosmeceuticals accessible to all, for those who have never visited their dermatologist's office.

Their key ingredient is their signature, LARECEATM Extract, developed in a biotechnology laboratory. It consists of a potent combination of bioactive ingredients found to occur naturally in brassica oleracea (cruciferous family plants), suspended in a unique formula combined with potent regenerative amino acids, infused in every one of their products. Brassica Oleracea extract (think family of kale, broccoli and cauliflower) has been shown in research to increase rates of collagen production, hence helping in anti-ageing, as well as being UV-protective.

At the helm of the line is company director Mr. Teo Zhi Liang, a pharmaceutical engineer. The line is formulated and tested by his sister Dr Teo Wan Lin, an accredited dermatologist in Singapore. The duo work directly with a top chemist in a certified biotechnology laboratory, with production processes conforming to manufacturing standards certified by the Euro ISO 22716.

"I started this line at first purely for my patients, where I practise at TWL Specialist Skin & Laser Centre www.twlskin.com as a dermatologist. Zhi Liang, with his pharmaceutical background helped to bring quality-formulated, dermatologist-tested and formulated cosmeceutical skincare to the masses, which we are showcasing on an e-commerce platform to reach the global market for the first time," said Singaporean dermatologist Dr. Teo Wan Lin.

The global launch video was an artistic collaboration with fencing coach Simon Senft, a German Olympian and former European champion, as well as an international creative team. The website launch coincides with their first campaign #drtwlface, an instagram-based global model search for the face of the brand @drtwlderma https://www.instagram.com/drtwlderma/. More information can be found at http://drtwlderma.com/drtwlface/.

Footnote:

Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals grants parties a limited license to use and/or republish this press release on for any legitimate media purpose, provided that you:
(1) reference Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals as the source and include a hyperlink to the original release on the company website; (2) do not modify any press release wording; and (3) do not modify or add hyperlinks, including but not limited to ad links, within the press release.

Contact
Justin Teo
Contact: +65 96386859
contact@drtwlderma.com
End
Source:
Email:***@drtwlderma.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Cosmetics, Skincare
Industry:Beauty
Location:Singapore - Singapore - Singapore
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share