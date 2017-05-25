News By Tag
Singapore Dermatologist Designed Cosmeceutical Line Launches Global Ecommerce Site
Dr.TWL Dermaceuticals (www.drtwlderma.com)
Their key ingredient is their signature, LARECEATM Extract, developed in a biotechnology laboratory. It consists of a potent combination of bioactive ingredients found to occur naturally in brassica oleracea (cruciferous family plants), suspended in a unique formula combined with potent regenerative amino acids, infused in every one of their products. Brassica Oleracea extract (think family of kale, broccoli and cauliflower)
At the helm of the line is company director Mr. Teo Zhi Liang, a pharmaceutical engineer. The line is formulated and tested by his sister Dr Teo Wan Lin, an accredited dermatologist in Singapore. The duo work directly with a top chemist in a certified biotechnology laboratory, with production processes conforming to manufacturing standards certified by the Euro ISO 22716.
"I started this line at first purely for my patients, where I practise at TWL Specialist Skin & Laser Centre www.twlskin.com as a dermatologist. Zhi Liang, with his pharmaceutical background helped to bring quality-formulated, dermatologist-
The global launch video was an artistic collaboration with fencing coach Simon Senft, a German Olympian and former European champion, as well as an international creative team. The website launch coincides with their first campaign #drtwlface, an instagram-based global model search for the face of the brand @drtwlderma https://www.instagram.com/
