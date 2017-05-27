 
Think Africa, think safari, think Safarisource.com - The Airbnb of safaris

 
 
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - June 2, 2017 - PRLog -- Focus your attention to this. Experiencing the thrill of seeing a Lion hunting down a Zebra in the Serengeti, or being within touching distance of the Gorillas in Kenya, this has just gotten a lot easier.

Safarisource.com is a new startup company, based in South Africa which renders safari experiences, not only in South Africa, but in all the neighbouring countries including Tanzania, Botswana, Kenya and Namibia.

Driven by her interest in wildlife and given that she has done her PhD in Anthropology, the founder and CEO Dr. Jessika Nilsson set out on a mission to connect some of the best safari spots directly to travel enthusiasts through her startup.

Jessika had worked with the Maasai in Ngorongoro on mobile technology and nomadism and had hosted places on AirBnB which had given her the much needed knowledge and experience to come up with her own safari startup.

You, as the traveler, will be speaking directly to the source - the people taking you on safari. "Travel experts" far removed from the experience are no longer in question. Searching for your ideal safari, the system provides you with the best option by comparing different operators and reviews.

Safarisource empowers local tour operators by completely avoiding the costly middle men such as wholesalers or foreign travel agents. Tour operators on Safarisource control their own profile and make decisions together with the traveler. While planning their trip, travelers rely on true expert advice and personal attention with those taking them on safari.

The power minds behind Safarisource are a diverse team of African as well as global citizens who are passionate about modernizing the safari industry. We believe in improving market access for local tourism providers.

This is an amazing opportunity for African tour operators and ground handlers to get their company promoted on a grand, sophisticated scale. By boosting business and promoting tourism through a wide spectrum, we are leaving the client spoiled for choice.

Visit https://www.safarisource.com/

