News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Medical Simulation Market To Reach USD 2, 281.0 Million By 2022
According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research, the global market for medical simulation will grow at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2017 to 2022 to reach USD $2,281.0 million by 2022, driven by the growing need to curtail mounting healthcare costs which is primarily attributed to the shortage of healthcare professional, increased healthcare spending, increased administrative expenses, changing lifestyle choices, availability of high end technologies, and growing population in general. Growing focus on patient safety, technological revolution, increasing preference to the minimal invasive surgeries, and education revolution are the other leading factors expected to propel the growth of the global medical simulation market. However, the high end cost of medical simulators, unstable economies, limited availability of funds, and lack of humanitarian approach have negative impact on the growth of this market and could restrict it to some extent.
Browse In Depth Report here -
Healthcare/Medical Simulation Market : Global Forecast to 2022 (http://www.meticulousresearch.com/
The global medical simulation market is segmented by product (patient simulators, task trainers, web-based simulation, surgical simulators, simulation software, endovascular simulators, ultrasound simulators, and simulation accessories)
North America holds the major share in the global medical simulation market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. However, Asia-Pacific region possesses lucrative growth potential for the medical simulation market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the extensive customer base in these regions due to large base of population and rising prevalence of various disorders. Most of the medical simulation products and services in this region will be driven by developing countries such as India and China due to the increasing purchasing power, rising expenditure on healthcare infrastructure, and increasing focus on affordable healthcare. Moreover, growing focus on advanced medical education, training, and research in India and China showcases great potential for the medical simulation market in these countries.
The leading companies have employed various strategies to expand their product and services offerings, global footprint, and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global medical simulation market were new product developments, agreements and collaborations, and expansions. New Product Launches/Enhancements was a most preferred growth strategy adopted by the key players, during the period of 2014-2017, enabling companies to expand their product offerings and ensure a competitive edge in the global medical simulation market. The key players in the global medical simulation market are Laerdal Medical, Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc., CAE Healthcare, Inc, Limbs & Things, Ltd, Mentice Ab, Kyoto Kagaku Co., Ltd., Simulab Corporation, Simulaids, Inc., Surgical Science AB, Adam Rouilly, Altay Scientific, Yuan Technology Limited, KaVo Dental GmbH, IngMar Medical, MediShield B.V, Medical Simulation Corporation (MSC), 3D Systems (Simbionix), Simendo, 3B Scientific, 3-DMED, Tellyes Scientific Co., Ltd, and Trucorp Ltd.
Key questions answered in the report-
• Which are the high growth market segments in terms of product, services, end user, and regions/countries?
• What is the historical market for medical simulation across the globe?
• What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?
• What are the major drivers, restrains, opportunities, and trends in the global medical simulation market?
• Who are the major players in the global medical simulation market and what share of the market do they hold?
• Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?
• What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global medical simulation market?
• What are the recent developments in the global medical simulation market?
• What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global medical simulation market?
• What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?
• What are the local emerging players in the global medical simulation market and how do they compete with the global players?
About Meticulous Research
Meticulous Research is founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth. Meticulous Research produces global reports and custom studies for North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia¬-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa regions. These reports are used by our clients for marketing and strategic planning in various sectors.
Contact Us:
Meticulous Research
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Contact Sales- +1-646-781-8004
Contact
John Pitt
***@meticulousresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 31, 2017