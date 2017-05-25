 

Men Lie, Women Lie, But "Numbas" Don't

Numbas is the truth and is looking to make his name speak for itself.
 
Numbas
Numbas
LOS ANGELES & MIAMI - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Florida has another artist on the rise and his name is Numbas. His hot single "Bottles Up High" was recorded in the inspirational city of Miami and was written and produced by Numbas together with his long time collaborators G.Will and Perion. Available from all major digital outlets, the hot single was mixed and mastered in Atlanta and is just one of the many stand out tracks from his debut album "Heavy Rotation".

Born with the odds against him and living in a single parent household, Numbas started making music at a very young age and remembers recording his first song in a small closet. Taking inspiration from Kanye West, Jay Z, Pimp C, Outkast, and Future he released his debut single in 2013 and has since gone on to have over eight hundred radio spins on fourteen stations across the United States. He is the only Independent Hip Hop Artist in Florida to achieve this feat. Hip hop at its finest, Numbas' truly exciting live performances have seen him reach a steadily increasing fan base and has allowed him to pick up radio play in Tokyo.

He has completed a successful tour and is gearing up to expand his reach worldwide with his catchy club anthem. This song will get any party or club bouncing.

Make sure to keep your eyes and ears close on this artist as he racks up the numbers.

https://www.numbasmusic.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=atV1wdkoK4w



