Capte to equip Savac's coaches
"It's an important step for Capte in the transportation market that will put the company on the map", says the co-founder of Capte Sergey Vladimirov.
Earlier in 2017 Capte equipped Savac buses operating bus lines for Thales HQ in Vélizy with WeCapte featuring passenger check-in & access control that proved its superiority and robustness over competitors.
"SAVAC challenged us with a complicated use case that was to be delivered on a short timeframe for just a few vehicles, the team worked hard and successfully developed a product meeting all the requirements. We feel extremely proud and rewarded that they decided to go further and set up WeCapte throughout the whole fleet. It shows our capability to successfully solve complex problems for big industry players."
The recently released feature of remote tachograph and driver card download comes with flexible settings, allowing to perform downloads depending on geofencing or timetable schedules, this ensures a reliable and frequent update of social data like never seen before. Capte continues to improve its offering providing the most flexible all-in-one cost-effective solution for vehicle operators.
Capte (https://capte.co/
Savac (http://www.savac.fr/
Capte, Sergey Vladimirov
