 
News By Tag
* Coach
* Iot
* Tachograph
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Amsterdam
  Amsterdam
  Netherlands
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625

Capte to equip Savac's coaches

 
 
Team Capte signing contract with Savac
Team Capte signing contract with Savac
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Coach
* Iot
* Tachograph

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Amsterdam - Amsterdam - Netherlands

Subject:
* Projects

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Capte announces a new partnership with Savac for its complete fleet of coaches to be equipped with WeCapte solution for real-time tracking, remote tachograph download and breathalyzer management. Both companies will work together to install devices on all of the 400 Savac's vehicles in the summer of 2017.

"It's an important step for Capte in the transportation market that will put the company on the map", says the co-founder of Capte Sergey Vladimirov.

Earlier in 2017 Capte equipped Savac buses operating bus lines for Thales HQ in Vélizy with WeCapte featuring passenger check-in & access control that proved its superiority and robustness over competitors.

"SAVAC challenged us with a complicated use case that was to be delivered on a short timeframe for just a few vehicles, the team worked hard and successfully developed a product meeting all the requirements. We feel extremely proud and rewarded that they decided to go further and set up WeCapte throughout the whole fleet. It shows our capability to successfully solve complex problems for big industry players."

The recently released feature of remote tachograph and driver card download comes with flexible settings, allowing to perform downloads depending on geofencing or timetable schedules, this ensures a reliable and frequent update of social data like never seen before. Capte continues to improve its offering providing the most flexible all-in-one cost-effective solution for vehicle operators.

Capte (https://capte.co/) – is a technology provider based in France and The Netherlands developing WeCapte, a combined Hardware & Software IOT platform for vehicles, able to solve numerous problems in operational fleet management in areas such as transportation, logistic and law enforcement.

Savac (http://www.savac.fr/) – is the biggest privately owned transportation company in the Paris region, operating bus lines for large corporate, regional cities and others as well as tourist buses.

Contact
Capte, Sergey Vladimirov
***@capte.co
End
Source:
Email:***@capte.co Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share