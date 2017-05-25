News By Tag
Now Accept PARTIAL ORDER AS WELL using Walmart Marketplace Integration app by Cedcommerce
Now control your order cancellation. If some of the items consisting an order are of out-of-stock, then turning on this feature will help you accept those orders as well
Partial order can be understood as the orders received by the online sellers where the order is accepted even if they don't have the inventories for all the items (or, some of the items of an order are out-of-stock)
Feature Explanation:
This features helps online sellers in two conditions:
When the online sellers have run out of the inventory
or, If the SKU for the products are different at Walmart and their online stores
(in this also, as the two SKU's are different the order is not accepted for those items)
Availability:
The extension is available for range of frameworks and can be downloaded from their official stores.
About Cedcommerce:
Established in 2010, Cedcommerce offers multichannel sales extensions for 12+ frameworks for more than 20+ marketplaces among which Walmart, eBay, Newegg, Amazon and Jet are core products. Recently, the company became the official channel walmart integration partner enabling hundreds of sellers successfully sell at Walmart.
