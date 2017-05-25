Appleby Wellness Offer the Best Acupuncture Treatment

Appleby Wellness offers the best message therapy and acupuncture treatment. If you would like to try multiple practitioners, you can directly come to us.

Acupuncture is the insertion of ultra-thin, sterile needles into acupuncture points on the body, while you rest clothed on a warm table or under a heating lamp and blanket. These specific points reside on channels or meridians and are pathways in both the exterior and interior of the body. These points, when needled, can regulate the way in which the body functions. All massage therapy and acupuncture treatments are artisan and therapeutic.Massage causes physiological changes in your body through a relaxation response to the nervous system. With touch, your heart rate and inhalation slow down, your blood pressure and the making of stress hormones reductions, and your muscles relax. Touch raises the levels of serotonin in your brain which protect against stress and lift your emotions. Massage decreases the bodily effects of stress on your body and decreases the risks associated with stress, such as hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias, insomnia, fatigue, anxiety and digestive dysfunction.When you arrive for the massage, our massage therapist will bring you into the treatment room to talk and go over the treatment and your history. Thenwill give you instructions about getting on the massage table and will leave the room to wash their hands while you undress and climb on the table. When the massage therapist returns you will be covered. The work is done by uncovering the part the massage therapist is working on and covering you back up. Each massage therapist using a variety of massage techniques to massage the soft tissue and meet your goals of tension release. The treatment should feel very relaxing.Our philosophy is simple. Each psychotherapist will talk to you about what you are eyeing for and offer a relaxing, yet effective massage that addresses your goals. We believe the best fit with a massage therapist is one where you are able to communicate your goals, the therapist listens and addresses your goals, and the therapist does not have their own agenda.can apply deep tissue to a problem area and then work generally to other areas. Our signature massage is designed to combine the many skills each practitioner has into one treatment. Our deep tissue massage goes a little deeper into the muscle with help of