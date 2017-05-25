News By Tag
Appleby Wellness Offer the Best Acupuncture Treatment
Appleby Wellness offers the best message therapy and acupuncture treatment. If you would like to try multiple practitioners, you can directly come to us.
Massage causes physiological changes in your body through a relaxation response to the nervous system. With touch, your heart rate and inhalation slow down, your blood pressure and the making of stress hormones reductions, and your muscles relax. Touch raises the levels of serotonin in your brain which protect against stress and lift your emotions. Massage decreases the bodily effects of stress on your body and decreases the risks associated with stress, such as hypertension, cardiac arrhythmias, insomnia, fatigue, anxiety and digestive dysfunction.
When you arrive for the massage, our massage therapist will bring you into the treatment room to talk and go over the treatment and your history. Then Massage Therapy Ontario will give you instructions about getting on the massage table and will leave the room to wash their hands while you undress and climb on the table. When the massage therapist returns you will be covered. The work is done by uncovering the part the massage therapist is working on and covering you back up. Each massage therapist using a variety of massage techniques to massage the soft tissue and meet your goals of tension release. The treatment should feel very relaxing.
Our philosophy is simple. Each psychotherapist will talk to you about what you are eyeing for and offer a relaxing, yet effective massage that addresses your goals. We believe the best fit with a massage therapist is one where you are able to communicate your goals, the therapist listens and addresses your goals, and the therapist does not have their own agenda. Burlington Pediatric (http://applebywellness.ca/
Contact Information:-
Appleby Wellness Centre
4265 Thomas Alton Blvd,
Unit 208 Burlington
Ontario, Canada
L7M 0M9
