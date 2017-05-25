News By Tag
New! SheGotHair.com Unveils Bold Hold HairlineTamer - SheGot...Edges
Just in time to help combat summer humidity, SheGotHair.com releases a hairline control paste with all day staying power.
SheGotHair.com has revealed SheGot... Edges. A lasting sleek control paste that provides a solution to lay those unruly "baby hairs" around the temple.
"We're ecstatic to reveal the newest edition to our amazing product lineup, SheGot Edges… a powerful hairline tamer with an edge!", said Divina Mims Puckett, owner of SheGotHair, LLC.
SheGot...Edges promotes growth and holds edges and hair firmly in place with a super holding power without flakiness. That's because the ingredients are very simple. Just purified water, emulsifying wax, mineral oil, glycerin, ceth-40, castor Oil, tween 20, MDMD, and of course a little fragrance.
"In a generous 4oz jar for only $13.50, our hairline tamer leaves edges looking and feeling healthier than before.", said Mims Puckett.
And it's easy to use:
Apply a small amount of Edge Control with fingertips until hair stays in place or comb in smooth with a brush or comb.
About SheGotHair.com:
Media Contact
SheGotHair, LLC
6786319959
***@shegothair.com
