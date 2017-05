New! SheGotHair.com Unveils Bold Hold HairlineTamer - SheGot...Edges

Just in time to help combat summer humidity, SheGotHair.com releases a hairline control paste with all day staying power.

-- With summer quickly approaching, humidity is certain to put a crimp in your hair's ability to withstand the elements. Luckily hair extensions, wigs, and braids offer some relief- and a variety of styles to beat the heat. But no style is complete without the finishing touches around your hairline.SheGotHair.com has revealed SheGot... Edges. A lasting sleek control paste that provides a solution to lay those unruly "baby hairs" around the temple."We're ecstatic to reveal the newest edition to our amazing product lineup, SheGot Edges… a powerful hairline tamer with an edge!", said Divina Mims Puckett, owner of SheGotHair, LLC.SheGot...Edges promotes growth and holds edges and hair firmly in place with a super holding power without flakiness. That's because the ingredients are very simple. Just purified water, emulsifying wax, mineral oil, glycerin, ceth-40, castor Oil, tween 20, MDMD, and of course a little fragrance."In a generous 4oz jar for only $13.50, our hairline tamer leaves edges looking and feeling healthier than before.", said Mims Puckett.Apply a small amount of Edge Control with fingertips until hair stays in place or comb in smooth with a brush or comb.###Our collections feature true Raw Indian hair. That means it is unprocessed real virgin hair and not mixed with synthetic fibers. Each bundle is naturally grown by a single donor. Our professional grade weaving hair is hand selected. Every bundle is picked for optimum maintenance, healthy appearance, and radiant shine. We offer affordable prices, so you can look good, and feel confident at the same time. Once you experience quality hair extensions from SheGotHair.com, you'll dump you current hair source and keep coming back! Visit us at https://shegothair.com