News By Tag
* Travel
* Penthouse
* Hotel
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NEWS: The Capital Unveils a New Penthouse for Knightsbridge
The Capital, London's leading boutique five-star hotel at the heart of Knightsbridge, has launched a spacious new two-storey Penthouse. The 1700 square feet apartment offers a stylish and comfortable base for up to six guests in a prime location. It is available with immediate effect and priced at £2000 per night. www.capitalhotel.co.uk / 0207 591 1202
On the first floor is a bright sitting room with floor-to-ceiling windows that lead to a charming terrace – a rare facility in the heart of London. Across the hall is a large, well-equipped, open-plan kitchen/dining area offering additional entertaining space. Upstairs is an elegant en-suite master bedroom – also with private terrace overlooking the roofs of Knightsbridge - and a generously proportioned double bedroom, a fully-fitted dressing room, separate bathroom and ample storage space.
The Capital's concierge, housekeeping and front office teams are immediately to hand for guests to tailor their visit in accordance with individual requirements. Guests may book Outlaws at The Capital (one Michelin star), a variety of recently renovated meeting rooms and the onsite car park during their stay. In addition, The Capital's fashionable bar, specializing in an outstanding selection of whiskies, is open every day until late.
The Knightsbridge Penthouse is in a quiet residential street close to chic designer shops and restaurants and many of London's must-see attractions. It is in walking distance of Harrods, Hyde Park and the V&A. The Royal Albert Hall and the Kings Road are a short bus ride or a leisurely stroll away. Harrods' taxi rank and the nearby Underground (Piccadilly line) provide fast, easy access to the whole of London, Heathrow and Gatwick airports.
-ENDS-
THE CAPITAL (www.capitalhotel.co.uk): London's original boutique grand hotel combines style and sophistication with a warm welcome guaranteed from the loyal and long-serving corps of staff. The Capital offers 49 superb bedrooms, including 8 suites, and a selection of comfortable apartments, a fashionable bar, and Outlaw's at The Capital (Michelin star), celebrated seafood Chef Nathan Outlaw's London establishment. There is also a variety of elegant rooms for private hire and dining.
The Capital benefits from the quiet of a residential street at the heart of Knightsbridge. Surrounded by some of London's most famous shops – Harrods and Harvey Nichols - and in striking range of Hyde Park and London landmarks such as the Victoria and Albert Museum and The Royal Albert Hall. The West End and Theatreland are a short taxi ride away. The Capital is included in the Warwick Hotels and Resorts collection.
Contact
Media Contacts PR
Jane Parritt
***@mediacontactspr.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse