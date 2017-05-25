 
Reliance Communications ventured with Swiss Data Colocation Provider

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), a subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance communication's (RCom) have ventured with a Swiss data colocation provider, Safe Host. This step is taken to facilitate GCX's customer access to emerging markets corridor through its global network infrastructure.

With this initiative, RCom will provide access to ventures in Switzerland with the emerging markets in the Middle East and Asia, along with India and China.

"This partnership will provide Safe Host with enhanced coverage and increased diversity options to be more competitive, especially along the emerging markets corridor, which further solidifies its position as a truly global colocation provider," the Mumbai-based telco in a statement said.

Mark Russell, Marketing Director, GCX International stated that the partnership with Safe Host enables Swiss companies to tap business opportunities in the fast-growing emerging markets over company's global network as well as cloud providers via GCX Cloud X platform.

He said, "The Swiss business ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation with the rise of digital economy, advances in technology convergence, as well as the rapidly growing tech-savvy population, and it is mission critical to have a scalable and reliable infrastructure to capitalise on the next wave of globalisation,"

"Our partnership with GCX means that we can provide high-performance global reach into our data centres, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the digital strategy of our customers across multiple industries." Safe Host chief executive Gérard Sikias said.

GCX, according to the company statement, is world's largest undersea cable system straddling to more than 68,000 route kilometres and is without any fault integrated with RComs' 200,000 route kilometres of domestic optic fiber backbone.

Reference Link: http://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/tag/Relianc...
Source:Reliance Communications
