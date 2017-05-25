 
Samyakk launches a solution for Kid's Party Wear

Amidst the immense focus on wedding attires for bride and groom, Samyakk launches exclusive sherwani's just for kids.
 
 
Kids designer sherwani
Kids designer sherwani
 
BANGALORE, India - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- It is an undeniable fact that Indian fashion industry is progressing in a rapid manner. Breaking the old opinion that fashion industry serves less for men's wear, present day provides equal clothing option to men just like women have. But the bridal fashion industry always focuses only on the bride and the groom or maybe further to an extent of bridesmaid and all the adults in the family however the kids occasion wear are focused upon quite less. Samyakk launches Kids designer sherwani which are as good as the groom's wear.

Kids ethnic party wear have a very little presence in the market. Only handful of manufacturers produce good quality kid's ethnic wear. The problems faced by kids while wearing ethnic wear is the fit and comfort. The fabric chosen for ethnic wears are fundamentally based on looks. Richness is the first characteristic which is sought for in an ethnic wear. Hence the comfort falls into the second main factor.

The kid's wear sherwani launched by Samyakk has been designed innovatively using fabrics and trim that stays in comfort of the wearer without any compensation on the look and feel. The sherwani set comes with a churidhar that is made to fit and allow the wide playful movement of kids. Since churidhar is a tight fitted wear with no lining, they have chosen the natural fibre fabric for the pants which would feel soft and easy on the kid's skin.

The main sherwani is made with soft yet rich fabric like soft brocades, raw silk, and velvet also with a double lining to serve the purpose of both rigid fit and comfortness. The construction of the garment is done by a team of skilled professionals with several fitting trials to ensure the garment's easy allowance and fit.

The collection is launched essentially for wedding; hence the designs involve intricate embroideries and motifs made out of zardosi and pure zari.

https://www.samyakk.com/men-s-wear/sherwani

https://www.samyakk.com/men-s-wear/sherwani/wedding-sherwani

Srinivas
***@samyakk.com
