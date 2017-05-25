News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Yokogawa Wins Analyzer Package Order for Petrochemical Complex in Oman
The Liwa Plastics Industries Complex is being built in Sohar, on Oman's northern coast. This package order is for15 analyzer houses and associated analysis systems consisting of process analyzers and sampling instruments. The client is a joint venture between Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CB&I, a major US construction company) and CTCI Corporation (a major Taiwanese engineering company) that is responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of an approximately 800,000 ton per annum naphtha cracker and related utility facilities at this complex. The analysis systems for this steam cracker and its off-site utility facilities will rely on Yokogawa GC8000 process gas chromatographs to separate mixed gases and volatile liquids into their respective components and measure their concentrations. A total of 75 GC8000 units have been ordered, and this is Yokogawa's largest single project order to date for this product. Yokogawa Electric Korea will have overall responsibility for analyzer house fabrication, system integration and site commissioning services. As both Yokogawa Electric International and Yokogawa Europe Solutions B.V. have extensive experience in constructing analyzer houses, Yokogawa Electric International will manage the engineering, delivery, and commissioning of these Yokogawa solutions, and Yokogawa Europe Solutions B.V.will provide project execution support. The analyzer houses will be delivered by the third quarter of 2018, and the Liwa Plastics Industries Complex is scheduled to start operation in the first quarter of 2020.
We believe that Yokogawa won this large order because the customer highly evaluated the company's advanced knowledge of gas analyzers and liquid analyzers, expertise in the construction of analyzer houses, and track record in supplying gas chromatographs to oil refineries and chemical plants all around the world. In recent years, there is an increasing need to improve product quality in the oil, natural gas, petrochemical, and chemical industries by using gas chromatographs for analyzing gas components. Backed by this order, Yokogawa will expand sales of its GC8000 and other process analysis solutions, grow the process analyzer system integration business, and help customers improve the quality of their products.
About Yokogawa
Yokogawa's global network of 114 companies spans 59 countries. Founded in 1915, the US$3.7 billion company engages in cutting-edge research and innovation. Yokogawa is active in the industrial automation and control (IA), test and measurement, and aviation and other businesses segments. The IA segment plays a vital role in a wide range of industries including oil, chemicals, natural gas, power, iron and steel, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, and food. For more information about Yokogawa, please visit http://www.yokogawa.com/bh
For more informationProcess Gas Chromatographs:
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse