Guidewires Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Guidewires Market is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2022 during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. Increasing prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysms, rising aging population are the key factors driving the market growth. On other hand, the high price of endovascular procedure and stringent regulatory are restraining market. Peripheral guidewires are anticipated to stay as the second largest product segment after coronary guidewires during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the market for peripheral guidewires is anticipated to grow at a CAGR, owing to rising prevalence of Peripheral Vascular Diseases (PVDs), Carotid Artery Stenosis (CAS), Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms (AAA), and Peripheral Artery Diseases (PADs).North America dominates the guidewires market owing to rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, with the increasing geriatric population. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market for guidewires, driven by rising demand for medical tourism in emerging markets of India and China and quickly improving healthcare infrastructure.Some of the key players in the market include Cook Medical, Stryker, Asahi Intecc, Medtronic, Inc, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Vascular, Codman Neurovascular, AngioDynamics, Cordis Corp., Boston Scientific, B. Braun, Covidien, SP Medical, Guidewire Software and Abbott Laboratories.• Tungsten• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)• Hydrophilic coating• Nitinol• Titanium• Stainless steel• Urology guidewires• Coronary guidewires• Neurovascular guidewires• Peripheral guidewires• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/guidewires-market