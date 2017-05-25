News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Guidewires Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
North America dominates the guidewires market owing to rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, with the increasing geriatric population. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market for guidewires, driven by rising demand for medical tourism in emerging markets of India and China and quickly improving healthcare infrastructure.
Some of the key players in the market include Cook Medical, Stryker, Asahi Intecc, Medtronic, Inc, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Vascular, Codman Neurovascular, AngioDynamics, Cordis Corp., Boston Scientific, B. Braun, Covidien, SP Medical, Guidewire Software and Abbott Laboratories.
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Raw materials Covered:
• Tungsten
• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
• Hydrophilic coating
• Nitinol
• Titanium
• Stainless steel
Products Covered:
• Urology guidewires
• Coronary guidewires
• Neurovascular guidewires
• Peripheral guidewires
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/
Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse