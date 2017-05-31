 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625

Nationwide Inventory Professionals Launches Accessible Websites

New websites meet the DOJ guidelines established as part of the Americans with Disabilities Act for web accessibility standards.
 
 
AVON, Ind. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Until now, website accessibility hasn't been a big concern for most business owners and marketers. But legislative changes will soon be in place. Nationwide Inventory Professionals has chosen to address this issue now rather than wait for the law to require these important upgrades. Their website and all websites designed for their Licensees meet these soon-to-be-required specifications.

In the last year, online businesses have faced a wave of demand letters and lawsuits alleging that their websites are inaccessible to the visually impaired and/or hearing impaired in violation of Title III of the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 (the "ADA").

By 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to roll out official compliance guidelines concerning online accessibility for the disabled. The DOJ will require that all websites accommodate people with disabilities

Waiting until it's the law may still make any organization legally vulnerable in the meantime if they are not in compliance, as organizations such as Peapod, Target, Reebok, and the NBA have found out. They have already been sued for website accessibility non-compliance.

Mary Gillen, web developer for the Nationwide Inventory Professional websites, as well as each website for all Licensees, stated, "Whether the DOJ will implement web accessibility standards is not a matter of 'if,' but 'when.'" Speaking about Nationwide Inventory Professionals, she added, "When we were planning their new website designs, I mentioned the accessibility requirements coming in 2018; they immediately requested that I implement these upgrades at the same time. I enjoy working with proactive business owners who want to do what's right."

Just as a brick 'n mortar store has accessible wheelchair ramps and restrooms to accommodate those with disabilities, a website should be able to serve all website content to those who experience:

- blindness and low vision
- deafness and hearing loss
- learning disabilities
- cognitive limitations
- limited movement
- speech disabilities
- photo sensitivity

Co-founder of Nationwide Inventory  Professionals Cindy Hartman said, "Mary teaches website accessibility to other web developers, so who better to work on our website to ensure compliance? In addition to beautifully designed sites, we are extremely pleased to lead the home inventory industry - and really most small businesses - in ensuring that all clients and prospective clients can navigate our sites no matter their disability."

About Nationwide Inventory Professionals

Nationwide Inventory Professionals provides a business package and license agreement to help others start a home inventory business. Licensees learn tried-and-true processes and procedures the founders learned during their 14 years of providing contents inventory services. A business manual and downloadable templates to start their business quickly are included in the business package. The License Agreement includes an ADA compliant website, electronic newsletter, industry certification, continued mentoring and coaching, and more. For more information, visit http://NationwideInventoryProfessionals.com.

About Mary Gillen

Mary Gillen is a website developer, writer, technical trainer and online marketer, with over 35 years of experience in freelance commercial/technical copywriting, graphics design, online marketing, Web development, and technical instruction development/presentation. As a Technical Instructor, she has taught over 8500 students in PHP, Responsive Web Design, Website Accessibility WCAG 2.0 A, AA & AAA, and Search Engine Optimization, to name a few. For more information, visit http://marygillen.com.

Page Updated Last on: May 31, 2017
