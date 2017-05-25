News By Tag
How to Upgrade Memory on Lenovo t440
Lenovo is the most known and leading electronics manufacturing company. Lenovo is the best China based developing and manufacturing company. Lenovo is basically the electronics developing company but it is mainly known for the manufacturing and development of laptop devices and its main peripheral devices. It develops and even manufactures the computing devices which is basically the laptop and personal computer system.
Step 1: Start your computer system.
Step 2: Now when open then enter the BIOS setup by pressing the Enter key repeatedly then the computer boots up.
Step 3: Then choose the power option from the Config tab.
Step 4: There choose the Disable Built-in Battery and then click on the confirm button. Now the T440s will turn off.
Step 5: Now turn your laptop and remove the battery from the back.
Step 6: Then after that loosen all your 8 screws.
Step 7: After that detach the bottom from back.
Step 8: There search for the DIMM slot and gently remove the plastic cover over it.
Step 9: Remove the pre-installed SODIMM from the laptop body.
Step 10: Then put your new SODIMM in the required slot.
Step 11: Then push down the module channel until it does not snaps in place.
Step 12: Now put the cover back and tighten all the removed 8 screws of the laptop.
Now by following these given steps you will be able to upgrade the memory of your laptop t440. Hence above is the solution for your query and one can get the full detailed solution regarding the same then without any hesitation one may directly reach to the technician of the lenovo company. And for that on should call them at Lenovo technical support phone number,which is always available for the users support and help.
