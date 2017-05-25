News By Tag
Carl F Groupco's FIT Show Success
The show marked the first anniversary of SmartSecure since its launch at last year's 'FIT'. As part of the anniversary achievements, Carl F Groupco has achieved its goal of providing a smart hardware hub based on its electronic locking and smart access solutions.
Commenting, Carl F Groupco's Managing Director, John Crittenden said:
"We are very much about personalised service and support. The FIT Show is therefore the ideal opportunity for us to meet up with our existing clients and showcase our range to potential customers. The exhibition also offers the chance for people to try our products and technology – this is particularly helpful for SmartSecure:
Carl F Groupco had expanded its stand to 96 sq metres to include a larger number of hands on displays, hospitality and a hardware selector. The company has also secured a place for the 2019 show.
Carl F Groupco Limited: Tel: 01733 393330
For more information, contact sales@carlfgroupco.co.uk
Carl F Groupco Limited, Culley Court, Orton Southgate, Peterborough, PE2 6WA
www.carlfgroupco.co.uk www.smartsecure.co.uk
Follow Carl F Groupco on Twitter using the handles @Carl_F_Groupco and @_SmartSecure
Carl F Groupco
***@carlfgroupco.co.uk
