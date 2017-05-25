 
Pulse Secure Announces Distribution Agreement with Spectrami

Spectrami will offer the complete portfolio of Pulse Secure products across access control, SSL VPN, and mobile device security
 
 
May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Pulse Secure, the leader in secure access solutions, today announced a new distribution relationship with Spectrami, a leading value added distributor for security, storage, and mobility products in the Middle East.

Under the terms of the agreement, Spectrami will offer its innovative Vendor Extension Model (VEM) to serve a channel community of Middle East regional partners through a full multi point engagement from pre-sales, sales, marketing, delivery and channel fulfilment.

"We are witnessing increased demand from across the region for Secure Access solutions ready for the next generation of workers and agile organisations and our new partnership with Pulse Secure offers a perfect foundation to help our channel deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions," said Anas Handous, Director, Global Alliance at Spectrami.

Leveraging local teams of sales and technical resources in Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, Spectrami will offer the complete portfolio of Pulse Secure products across access control, SSL VPN, and mobile device security while working closely with partners to deliver promotional activities and educational programs for end customers.

"Spectrami has an expansive security portfolio that offers a perfect complement to Pulse Secure and has built a strong reputation as a true value added distributor in the region," said Abdul Rehman Tariq, Regional Sales Manager for Pulse Secure. "With local expertise, a thorough understanding of the local regulatory and security landscape and a proven track record of enabling our channel to deliver comprehensive proof-of-concept projects, we look forward to working closely with Spectrami to ensure that enterprises in the region can deploy the safest on-premise and off-premise mobility solutions that will allow them to keep their users secure and connected."

Contact
Vernon Saldanha
Procre8
***@procre8.biz
End
Source:Pulse Secure
Email:***@procre8.biz
Posted By:***@procre8.biz Email Verified
