Sustainable Advertising Manifesto by 360 Agency Europe

360 Agency Berlin, the first agency in the world, is promoting exclusively sustainable brands and launching a new video worldwide, disrupting the communication's industry.

-- 360 Agency Berlin, the first agency in the world to promote exclusively sustainable brands, is launching a new video worldwide, disrupting the communication's industry.You will find the 2 minutes video explaining in a peculiar and innovative way what we stand for, and why we feel responsible for what we promote.​We are looking forward to respond to any of your questions, alternatively we hope that you will relay 360 Agency Berlin's initiative : by advertising and consuming responsibly we can change the lives of thousands.Also our team of experts and partners work across the different disciplines of advertisingRe-defining the target audiences, the communication architecture, the creative assets and the media touch points through 360 agency ensuring a perfect alignment between brand values, strategy, creativity, and media implementationWe also lead workshops in the LDC's (least developed countries) in order to help companies from developing markets to take the same sustainable turn. The ultimate goal being to help Sustainable and ethical brands in Europe and across the world to communicate with tailored and distinctive campaigns.