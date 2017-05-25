Bharat Book Bureau provides the report on "Global Luxury Hotels Report Market" This report analyzes the top player's applications/end industries in global and United States market.

Media Contact

Sandhya Nair

+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

***@bharatbook.com Sandhya Nair+91 22 27810772 / 27810773

End

-- This report studies the Luxury Hotels market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the Luxury Hotels market by product type and applications/end industries.The global Luxury Hotels market is valued at million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of % between 2016 and 2022.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Luxury Hotels. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of million USD in 2016 and will be million USD in 2022, with a CAGR.Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Luxury Hotels in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), coveringUnited StatesNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificSouth AmericaMiddle East and AfricaThe major players in global and United States Luxury Hotels market, including AccorHotels, Barriere, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels, Langham Hospitality, Marriott, Melia Hotels, Minor Hotels, Banyan Tree Holdings, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.On the basis of product, the Luxury Hotels market is primarily split intoBoutique Luxury HotelPrivate Villas & Home Vacation RentalsChaletsPenthousesLuxury YachtsOthersOn the basis on the, this report coversBusiness TripVacation and TravelingConferenceOthersBharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.+91 22 27810772 / 27810773poonam@bharatbook.comhttps://twitter.com/researchbookhttps://www.bharatbook.com/blog/https://www.facebook.com/BharatBook3Bhttp://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau