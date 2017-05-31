News By Tag
How the history of Harlech has influenced tourism in Wales
With Harlech being an area steeped in history, it has boosted tourism throughout the years, and has transformed the way visitors see the town.
Lying in the heart of Snowdonia is the town of Harlech. With its winding streets set in a magnificent setting, it serves as the perfect holiday destination. Towering the town on a rugged promenade is Harlech Castle. The castle is now a World Heritage listed site and was one of Edward I's "iron ring" of fortresses; built in the 13th century to subdue the newly conquered lands of Wales. As the estuary has silted heavily over the last couple of hundred years, there is now a golf course and caravan park between the castle and sea.
Because of the fascinating history which Harlech holds and its beautiful setting, it has become a popular destination for those looking for a traditional Welsh holiday. Known for being a seaside resort, there is an array of activities and fun things to do through this region. Famous for its beach and miles of golden sand, there is enough room for bathing and walking. As Snowdonia is only a stone's throw away, there are some fantastic landscapes Snowdonia to explore. This is also an extraordinary place for Geologists who know the area as the 'Harlech Dome' which is home to some of the oldest rocks in the World.
Again, because of Snowdonia National Park, there is an array of walking paths which are suited to all abilities. From gentle walks on paths that wander around the town, through to harder treks up into the hills to the Ardudwy Way, a 24-mile path from Barmouth to Llandecwyn. If this sounds too much to take on in one go, there are several options to tackle this in more manageable sections.
Following 2016's 'Year of Adventure, they have decided to shift focus to all things legendary, with 2017 now being named the 'Year of Legends', and there is a lot to celebrate, especially in this part of the world. Throughout Wales, there are a number of activities, close to our holiday cottages in Harlech (http://www.qualitycottages.co.uk/
May 31, 2017