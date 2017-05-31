News By Tag
Contus launches ContusBot - An Artificial Intelligence Infused Chatbot Solution
Contus the SMAC based Digital Transformations company has launched ContusBot - a chatbot solution developing industry-specific chatbots.
"ContusBot will enable enterprises to quickly launch chatbots that will communicate & collaborate with users. They will save time by automating tasks that otherwise would need additional manpower and resources." offered Bala Kandhaswamy when asked about ContusBot.
Contus has been helping enterprises to tap into the digital revolution through tech-enablements like chatbot solutions. For enterprises that are grappling under the heat of competition and rising costs, chatbots are must-have technologies that will not only give cost-efficiency but also deliver a superior UX and customer experience that humans often cannot deliver.
"Chatbots are fast to fetch information, are accurate and most importantly can mimic the mannerisms of a human, thus making customers feel comfortable."
A New Era of Smart Conversations
Chatbots are kickstarting a smart era of conversations where messaging which was primarily between humans will now become a platform for user engagement and attraction. Unlike live chat solutions that render canned responses to user queries, chatbots will have a fluidic conversational tone that will make users feel that they are communicating impromptu with a real human.
Machine Learning for Natural Feel
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning also helps chatbots to pick up the exact colloquial language in which they have to respond to users to give a more native chat experience. With chatbots the curtain will fall on the era of canned responses that irritated customers than satisfied ones.
Advanced Messaging Options
Messaging is one of the things that users do more than email, voice calling and social networking put together. To make that core process as easy and effortless as it could be, ContusBot is offering to integrate chatbots with tiles, cards and links that will simplify the process of seeking information.
Templates for Quick Conversations
Despite the variety in regular conversations, there are certain questions which keep repeating. To tackle such questions and to reduce the time lost in coming to the real questions, chatbots can be prepped with templates that ask straight-forward questions that meet customer requirements straight away.
Tip-to-toe Flexibility
ContusBot is engineered to be flexible and customizable for any industry requirement. The conversations and templates can be customized according to industry needs to deliver intelligent responses to users.
For More : http://www.contus.com/
