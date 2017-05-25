News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
NICS Live 2017 – Public Sector Conference, Waterfront Hall Belfast
Sysco Software Solutions engaged with Northern Ireland public sector delegates at Northern Ireland's largest event in the Public Sector events calendar, NICS Live at the Waterfront Hall, Belfast.
Personally endorsed by the Head of the Civil Service, Dr Malcolm McKibbin, "being at NICS Live 2017 will give you an insight into the opportunities and challenges facing the Civil Service at a time when we are balancing acute budgetary pressures with the challenge of the delivery of the Programme for Government with a renewed emphasis on outcomes and better, more efficient services for citizens."
Sysco's CRM Expert Richard Dunlop demonstrated to Northern Ireland Civil Service delegates how Microsoft Dynamics is transforming day to day operations in the public sector with a unified digital workflow comprising of extensible data management, case management, contact management, finance manage and web portal access.
Dynamics enables businesses and organisations to capture the information held within their legacy systems and disparate databases, monitor the information within a dynamic process driven experience that automates time-consuming tasks and presents real-time data via reports to allow for informed decision making. Microsoft Dynamics increases operational efficiency in a very cost-effective manner.
RQIA's Digital Transformation with Microsoft Dynamics
One such digital transformation took place at the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA). The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority in Northern Ireland are tasked with inspecting and regulating the health and social care delivered by registered care services within in Northern Ireland. Ensuring that they are reaching the minimum agreed standards of service quality by conducting reviews of governance arrangements, thematic service reviews and reviews commissioned by the Department of Health.
In an interview with Sandra McElhinney, Head of Information and ICT at RQIA we discussed how a tailored Microsoft Dynamics implementation by Sysco had transformed their organisation and service users.
"At RQIA we had a huge number of disparate databases and records stored on a wide range of media types. We needed to consolidate those records and find an integrated platform that allowed us to record, capture, monitor and report using the information provided by our legacy platforms."
Sandra McElhinney continued, "Microsoft Dynamics CRM has had a huge and profound impact at RQIA. The important thing was the message that this was to connect all of the different teams, connect all of our intelligence, connect all of our reporting and to put everything under one platform so that everybody had insight into what RQIA does, as it is happening."
"Microsoft Dynamics was perfect in that; it was off-the-shelf but we were able to tailor all of our case management exact to our procedures. It also means we have the flexibility to bolt-on new modules. We now have a solution that allows us that if we have a new procedure or even add a new arm to the business that we can use what we have already invested in to build more and add-on."
"I feel that Dynamics has made such a fundamental difference to the way people work because originally people who had been IT adverse are completely engaged with it now."
For over 30 years, Sysco have provided world class business solutions, built on Microsoft Dynamics, to businesses throughout Ireland and the UK across the distribution, manufacturing, service and public sectors. Following a proven implementation methodology that has been fine-tuned with over 300 installations. All Sysco service delivery teams are Microsoft Gold Certified for Dynamics AX, NAV and CRM.
For Additional Information:
Visit http://www.sysco-
UK – David Reid, +44 28 9050 8550, dreid@sysco-
ROI – Emer Kenny, +353 1 676 8900, ekenny@sysco.ie
About Sysco Software Solutions
Since our foundation in 1980, Sysco has provided software solutions to many organisations, consistently delivering integrated business solutions that work. We view each client as having a full life-cycle from the system consultation stage, through to the final implementation and on-going support, consequently, building a strong relationship and a commitment to serving the client's evolving needs. Our company and our products continue to grow from strength to strength, ensuring that when your company deals with Sysco, you have a business solution partner for life.
Contact
David Reid
***@sysco-software.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse