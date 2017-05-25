 
Kounopt provides the latest Anti-Reflection Coating for lenses

 
 
WILMINGTON, Del. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Kounopt a reputable eyeglass provider has come up with the latest anti-reflection coating that provides relief to the eyes exposed to continuous strain. The super top coat application protects your eyes from gleamand reflective lights which emanate from the screen of electronic devices like computer or phone.

With the changing trend in the work culture, it has been recorded that on an average most of us spends almost 10 hours a day using electronic gadgets that reflect a lot of light causing fatigue and strain to our eyes. Kounopt a leading provider of quality eyeglasses, frames and sunglasses online, brings a solution for their customers by introducing eyeglasses that feature the latest anti-reflection coatings. This anti-reflection coating uses novel super top coat application.

Working on computers or fiddling with your cell phones for long hours each day may severely affect the eyes. Reflections radiating from computers or cell phone screens on a regular basis gradually deteriorates the health of your eyes which leads to a costlier solution to protect our eyes. Using lenses that come with anti-reflection coating improves the passing of light through the lenswithout causing reflection of visible light, hence helps to sharpen the vision. This coating prevents extra glare and reflected light to pass through the lenses, hence effectively protects your eyes.

The latest anti-reflection coatings by Kounopt (https://www.kounopt.com/about-us/), features new super top coat applications:

·         provides an anti-glare solution.

·         can be applied to any standard lens —transition lens, and white lens of an eyeglass.

·         works effectively in ambient environment, too.

·         filters the sun light and prevents reflection.

·         protects your eyes from strain and distracting reflections.

Kounopt always ensures to provide their customers with cost effective solutions. The Anti-reflection coating is an economical solution. If you are looking for more information on the product ranges of the Kounopt.com or about their any services, then visit their website (https://www.kounopt.com/) call them at their toll-free number 866-869-3630 or email them at admin@kounopt.com

About the Company:

Kounopt.com is one of the leading providers of the quality eyeglasses, frames and sunglasses online. We provide advanced hi-tech freeform lenses using the latest machinery and software from the US and Europe. We have a huge selection of name brand eyeglasses (https://www.kounopt.com/brands/) such as Silhouette, Carrera, and Calvin Klein including thousands of discount eyeglasses. Our range of men's eyeglasses, women's eyeglasses and kids' eyeglasses cover full frames, semi-rimless and rimless eyeglasses.
Source:Kounopt
Email:***@kounopt.com
Phone:646-202-8822
