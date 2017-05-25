Atlanta Singer Ranks High in National Competition

Kayla Harriott Lyric Soprano

-- Lyric soprano voice singer Kayla Harriott competed in the Classical Singer Competition in Chicago Memorial Day weekend. Harriott defeated over 1000 singers in the first round of competition to advance to the national event. While in Chicago, she advanced to the second round of the semi-final, landing her in the top 100 of the singers who participated.A native of Queens, New York, Harriott had already earned the title of award winning singer. She won first place in the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) Competition on the State Level and she earned a spot in the finals in the Regional NATS competition this past March. Her past performances include the role of "Clara" in the operaas well as the title role of "Amahl" in. Most recently she performed for the national program, Delta Authors on Tour in Atlanta, which was hosted by actor Brad Sanders."I am extremely proud of myself. I am so happy to have had the opportunity to compete nationally for the first time," Harriott said. "This experience was quite amazing and it only gets better from here." Harriott will be taking time off from training this summer to sing for private events and clients.The Classical Singer Music Convention is a multiday event designed to highlight emerging and student classical singers. The convention features a vocal competition, grand finale concert with an awards program, classes, the audition experience and an expo. Participants in the audition experience receive fifteen minutes to work one-on-one with the people who make the audition decisions. The Classical and Musical Theatre divisions of the vocal competition include high school, university, young artist, and emerging professional singers. Over 2 million dollars in scholarships were awarded along with $16,000 in cash prizes.