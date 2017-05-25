News By Tag
Hindus welcome YMCA offering free yoga in Kentucky park
Welcoming YMCA for hosting free yoga classes for the public and terming it as "a step in the positive direction", Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, urged all the Kentucky public-private-
Yoga, referred as "a living fossil", was a mental and physical discipline, for everybody to share and benefit from, whose traces went back to around 2,000 BCE to Indus Valley civilization, Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, noted.
Rajan Zed further said that yoga, although introduced and nourished by Hinduism, was a world heritage and liberation powerhouse to be utilized by all. According to Patanjali who codified it in Yoga Sutra, yoga was a methodical effort to attain perfection, through the control of the different elements of human nature, physical and psychical.
According to US National Institutes of Health, yoga may help one to feel more relaxed, be more flexible, improve posture, breathe deeply, and get rid of stress. According to "2016 Yoga in America Study", about 37 million Americans (which included many celebrities)
YMCA, founded in 1844 and headquartered in Geneva (Switzerland)
