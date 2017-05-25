News By Tag
Global Shea Butter Market (2017-2024)- Research Nester
The global shea butter market is anticipated to witness a robust growth over the forecast period owing to the rising disposable income and consumer awareness.
Further, the shea butter products are powerful antioxidants and restore the damaged skin and hair to health. However, the cocoa butter contains only polyphenol which is helpful in relieving stress. Shea butter contains vitamin A and vitamin E which are vital for skin and eyes. In addition to this, shea butter contains cinnamic acid which prevents the skin from ultraviolet rays. Moreover, cocoa butter is a good moisturizer but shea butter is more flexible and can be used in different treatment processes such as skin healing, hair healing and lip healing.
Market Size and forecast
Europe and North America are the holding the largest market share of global shea butter followed by Asia-Pacific. Further, government policies are bolstering the European shea butter market. Recently, European Union instructed that minimum 5% shea must be present in eatable products like chocolate which is expected to bolster the shea butter market. Further, North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high demand for cosmetic products such as lip scrub, lip gloss and hair conditioners.
Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase a growth in the demand of global shea butter. Rising consumer awareness and increasing healthcare concern are the key factors which are expected to bolster the Asia-Pacific shea butter market. Japan is the major country in the Asia-Pacific accounting for the largest market share in the region.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Raw and unrefined Shea butter
Refined Shea Butter
By Application
Cosmetics & Personal care
Food
Medical
Others
By Region
Global Shea butter market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Western and Eastern Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea & Rest of Asia) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Market Size and Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Rising consumer inclination towards natural products and consumer awareness are the key growth drivers driving the global market of shea butter. Moreover, rise in the use of shea butter in the cosmetic products are driving the growth of the market. Further, favorable government policies are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increase in consumption of eatable products consisting of shea butter such as chocolates are likely to be the key growth drivers during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.
However, availability of various substitute products with a low price tag is anticipated to dampen the growth of global shea butter market. Moreover, the absence of minimum quality standard and poor level of industry organization poses a serious challenge to the growth of global shea butter market.
Key players
Star Shea Ltd
All Pure Nature Ltd
Shea Radiance
Shea Therapy Ltd (AGC Ltd)
VINK CHEMICALS GMBH & CO. KG
Jedwards International, Inc
Lovinah Naturals
IOI Loders Croklaan
Ghana Nuts Ltd
Maison Karite Sociedad Limitada
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The Global Shea butter Market is segmented as follows:
By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
