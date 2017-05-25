News By Tag
Lenders approve Debt Restructuring Scheme exit for RDEL
The lenders of the CDR-Empowered Group (EG) headed by IDBI bank have given consensus to part with the scheme. Exiting CDR will provide increased financial flexibility to the company.
"The lenders have approved our CDR," a Reliance official stated in anonymity. "They have also given their go-ahead for the implementation of refinancing scheme of Reliance Defence." The RDEL stocks ascended 3.36% or ₹ 2.15 on the day Reliance Infra increased the stakes in RDEL to about 31%. The existing debt on RDEL of ₹650 crore will be converted into equity shares at a price of ₹ 59.35 per equity share. The current order from the Navy, Coast Guard and commercial vessels amount to ₹ 5300 crores.
Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Company Limited (PDOECL) were rechristened to RDEL in March 2016. One of the first objectives posts the acquisition was exiting the CDR scheme and have finally accomplished the task. The company in a statement said, "As a part of the refinancing scheme approved by the lenders, the door-to-door tenure of RDEL's term loan stands extended to 18 years". The company will enjoy longer maturity periods on their loans amounting to Rs. 6800/- crore.
RDEL has developed the most modern and versatile engineering and fabrication facilities along with the largest dry dock in India, with state-of-the-
