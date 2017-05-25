 
News By Tag
* Reliance Group
* Reliance Defence
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


Lenders approve Debt Restructuring Scheme exit for RDEL

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Reliance Group
Reliance Defence

Industry:
Business

Location:
New Delhi - Delhi - India

NEW DELHI, India - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited (RDEL), a subsidiary of Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has obtained approval to exit from the Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) Scheme, with RBI's concurrence in the matter.

The lenders of the CDR-Empowered Group (EG) headed by IDBI bank have given consensus to part with the scheme. Exiting CDR will provide increased financial flexibility to the company.

"The lenders have approved our CDR," a Reliance official stated in anonymity. "They have also given their go-ahead for the implementation of refinancing scheme of Reliance Defence."  The RDEL stocks ascended 3.36% or ₹ 2.15 on the day Reliance Infra increased the stakes in RDEL to about 31%. The existing debt on RDEL of ₹650 crore will be converted into equity shares at a price of ₹ 59.35 per equity share. The current order from the Navy, Coast Guard and commercial vessels amount to ₹ 5300 crores.

Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Company Limited (PDOECL) were rechristened to RDEL in March 2016. One of the first objectives posts the acquisition was exiting the CDR scheme and have finally accomplished the task. The company in a statement said, "As a part of the refinancing scheme approved by the lenders, the door-to-door tenure of RDEL's term loan stands extended to 18 years". The company will enjoy longer maturity periods on their loans amounting to Rs. 6800/- crore.

RDEL has developed the most modern and versatile engineering and fabrication facilities along with the largest dry dock in India, with state-of-the-art shipbuilding infrastructure suitable for construction of a wide range of warships and submarines, making it the first private company to obtain license and contracts to build warships. The exit has taken place in time with the 'Make in India' program and would ensure further employment and constructive defence structuring for India.

Reference Link: http://www.newindianexpress.com/business/2017/apr/20/reli...
End
Source:Reliance Group
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Business PR PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share