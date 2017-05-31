 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625

National Anti-Bullying Organization Provides Solutions and Resources to Students at Annual Leadership Summit in Miami, FL

The Peace Ambassador Leadership Summit will Engage Students in Leadership Training and Imperative Dialogue in the Aftermath of 13 Reasons Why
 
1 2 3 4 5
PALS 2016
PALS 2016
MIAMI - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- National Voices for Equality, Education and Enlightenment (NVEEE), a national bullying and suicide prevention nonprofit organization will host its 4th annual Peace Ambassador Leadership Summit (PALS) in partnership with the Florida International University (FIU) Honors College in Miami, FL.  The summit will be held at FIU from July 16-23, 2017, and all students will receive 50 community service hours for their participation. Students from across the U.S will participate in this life-altering event.

PALS is a safe and judgement-free environment where high school students share personal experiences and find commonalities with peers from diverse backgrounds and socio-economic levels. PALS is a program that promotes character molding of high school students so they are fully prepared to make a difference and become upstanders rather than bystanders in situations of bullying or even social injustice. Students develop, lead, and participate in compelling workshops teaching life skills, leadership and personal development, team building, peer mediation and conflict resolution, bullying and suicide prevention, and a career day that includes entrepreneurship, and college-preparedness.

PALS is a unique experience because many students that graduate from the program are afforded the opportunity to return in other leadership capacities. "I was bullied from elementary school through the end of middle school because of my race and size. I was called horrible names and tormented because I didn't wear a size zero," says Kiara Buckner, a former Junior Staff leader at PALS. "I felt so isolated and my solution was to just ignore that it was happening. However, after getting involved with NVEEE and PALS I realized that I was not alone and had a network of people to support me. That feeling is irreplaceable, and it's the reason I've return as a college intern so I can continue paying it forward."

Following the release of the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, communities nationwide have noticed an increase in conversations around issues dealing with suicide, bullying, sexting, and self-harm. "Our requests for school workshops and inquiries about PALS significantly increased in the weeks following the release of 13 Reasons Why," says Jowharah Sanders, Founder and Executive Director of NVEEE. "It's imperative that we pick up where series like 13 Reasons Why leaves off. There's so much more to be said and done. Since 2014, PALS has been a safe space for students to share openly about topics just like this. Having peers to talk to can be an invaluable resource."

Students who graduate from the PALS understand that they can make a difference in the lives of others at home and abroad. They leave inspired and empowered to go back into their communities and put what they've learned into action, by being upstanders instead of bystanders.

To register students, visit PALSconference.org.  Opportunities to sponsor a student include joining us on Sunday, July 9, for a Strike Out Bullying fundraiser. Each lane sold sponsors one youth. Register your team or join one of ours. Donations also accepted on our website.

About NVEEE

NVEEE is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in October 2009 with a mission to prevent bullying, violence, and suicide among youth, families, and communities through direct service, mentoring and prevention education.

End
Source:National Voices for Equality Education and Enlight
Email:***@nveee.org Email Verified
Tags:Leadership Summit, Summer Camp, 13 Reasons Why, Anti-bullying, College Prep, Teenagers, Suicide Prevention, Community Service
Industry:Education, Event, Family
Location:Miami - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 31, 2017
NVEEE News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share