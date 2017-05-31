Country(s)
National Anti-Bullying Organization Provides Solutions and Resources to Students at Annual Leadership Summit in Miami, FL
The Peace Ambassador Leadership Summit will Engage Students in Leadership Training and Imperative Dialogue in the Aftermath of 13 Reasons Why
PALS is a safe and judgement-free environment where high school students share personal experiences and find commonalities with peers from diverse backgrounds and socio-economic levels. PALS is a program that promotes character molding of high school students so they are fully prepared to make a difference and become upstanders rather than bystanders in situations of bullying or even social injustice. Students develop, lead, and participate in compelling workshops teaching life skills, leadership and personal development, team building, peer mediation and conflict resolution, bullying and suicide prevention, and a career day that includes entrepreneurship, and college-preparedness.
PALS is a unique experience because many students that graduate from the program are afforded the opportunity to return in other leadership capacities. "I was bullied from elementary school through the end of middle school because of my race and size. I was called horrible names and tormented because I didn't wear a size zero," says Kiara Buckner, a former Junior Staff leader at PALS. "I felt so isolated and my solution was to just ignore that it was happening. However, after getting involved with NVEEE and PALS I realized that I was not alone and had a network of people to support me. That feeling is irreplaceable, and it's the reason I've return as a college intern so I can continue paying it forward."
Following the release of the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, communities nationwide have noticed an increase in conversations around issues dealing with suicide, bullying, sexting, and self-harm. "Our requests for school workshops and inquiries about PALS significantly increased in the weeks following the release of 13 Reasons Why," says Jowharah Sanders, Founder and Executive Director of NVEEE. "It's imperative that we pick up where series like 13 Reasons Why leaves off. There's so much more to be said and done. Since 2014, PALS has been a safe space for students to share openly about topics just like this. Having peers to talk to can be an invaluable resource."
Students who graduate from the PALS understand that they can make a difference in the lives of others at home and abroad. They leave inspired and empowered to go back into their communities and put what they've learned into action, by being upstanders instead of bystanders.
To register students, visit PALSconference.org. Opportunities to sponsor a student include joining us on Sunday, July 9, for a Strike Out Bullying fundraiser. Each lane sold sponsors one youth. Register your team or join one of ours. Donations also accepted on our website.
About NVEEE
NVEEE is a community-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in October 2009 with a mission to prevent bullying, violence, and suicide among youth, families, and communities through direct service, mentoring and prevention education.
Media Contact
Jowharah Sanders
954-866-5880
jowharahsanders@
