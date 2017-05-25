 
News By Tag
* Golf
* Golf Practice
* Golf Equipment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Jose
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625

New wave of golf practice and equipment starts with the Smart Putter

March to salvage the declining golf industry starts with Kickstarter launch with SMART Putter
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- SMARTGOLF starting a new trend of easily accessible and lighted up effective golf practice methods.

The death of golf seems imminent nowadays due to their heavy inaccessibility and expensive culture. SMARTGOLF is leading a new wave of golf equipment and concept with its newly launched Kickstarter campaign. With the statistics of 50% funded in less than 72 hours, the new wave seems to be kicking in strong.

With SMARTGOLF's newest invention the Smart Putter, golfers can practice golf without any limitation in location, space and money. Highly sensitive sensors and a laser aiming point on the putter allows the golfer to constantly track the level balance and proper without forfeiting his original stance.

The LED indicator on the head and the Laser aimer on the face of the putter will serve as necessary eyes and ears to inform the golfer on the current status of his or her swing. Furthermore, the SMARTGOLF App receives real-time data from the Smart putter through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. This enables the app to provide a precise analysis of the golfer's stroke in key factors such as velocity, impact point, angle and path.

Golfers looking for a more affordable yet a practical putting method can back SMART Putter in Kickstarter and get their hands on the revolutionizing golf equipment

SMARTGOLF has marched since 2015 to bring golf practice to a level golfers of every level and devotion can access. Visit wwww.smartgolf.biz/press or contact at contact@smartgolf.biz

Contact
James Kim
***@idealink.kr
End
Source:
Email:***@idealink.kr
Tags:Golf, Golf Practice, Golf Equipment
Industry:Sports
Location:San Jose - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share