New wave of golf practice and equipment starts with the Smart Putter
March to salvage the declining golf industry starts with Kickstarter launch with SMART Putter
The death of golf seems imminent nowadays due to their heavy inaccessibility and expensive culture. SMARTGOLF is leading a new wave of golf equipment and concept with its newly launched Kickstarter campaign. With the statistics of 50% funded in less than 72 hours, the new wave seems to be kicking in strong.
With SMARTGOLF's newest invention the Smart Putter, golfers can practice golf without any limitation in location, space and money. Highly sensitive sensors and a laser aiming point on the putter allows the golfer to constantly track the level balance and proper without forfeiting his original stance.
The LED indicator on the head and the Laser aimer on the face of the putter will serve as necessary eyes and ears to inform the golfer on the current status of his or her swing. Furthermore, the SMARTGOLF App receives real-time data from the Smart putter through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. This enables the app to provide a precise analysis of the golfer's stroke in key factors such as velocity, impact point, angle and path.
Golfers looking for a more affordable yet a practical putting method can back SMART Putter in Kickstarter and get their hands on the revolutionizing golf equipment
SMARTGOLF has marched since 2015 to bring golf practice to a level golfers of every level and devotion can access. Visit wwww.smartgolf.biz/
James Kim
