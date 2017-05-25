News By Tag
Pepper Virtual Assistants Taps New Zealand Market
Philippine-based company Pepper Virtual Assistants looks to help SMB owners in NZ.
Manila, May 31, 2017: Pepper Virtual Assistants, a home-grown Filipino company, is expanding its services to cater to New Zealand business owners. Pepper New Zealand (http://newzealand.pepperva.com/)
Pepper founder Miguel Ramos sees huge potential in the New Zealand market saying, "The business environment in New Zealand is undeniably robust. We believe that we can help small- to medium-sized businesses move forward with their vision by providing global talent and value for money."
Pepper has two headquarters in the Philippines—
Depending on your business needs, you can choose your VA from any of Pepper's three-pronged teams. Eva's Team, Pepper's pool of executive virtual assistants, is capable of handling all things administrative. Mark's Team, Pepper's marketing-savvy VAs, is adept in marketing and social media tasks. And if you are looking for the complete package, you can work with Pepper's Team, a project management group that can oversee and execute your project from conception to completion.
"Pepper has been in the virtual assistance (VA) business for eight years and our clients—more so, our loyal and returning clients—can attest to the quality of work we provide. We are excited to bring our services to New Zealand businessmen because we have seen over the years how delegating has helped our clients grow their business and increase their overall productivity,"
Pepper New Zealand offers a 5-hour free trial (http://newzealand.pepperva.com/
Pepper Virtual Assistants (http://www.peppervirtualassistant.com/
