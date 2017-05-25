

Dads Just as Good as Moms?! Here's Why....#DaddyKnowsToo! The Mobile App that Teaches Us About Gifts and Greatness on #Father'sDay. An APP for Dads by Dads....#DaddyKnowsToo dkt@3x FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. & MIAMI - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Dads Now Know Everything....or at least AS much as Moms Do!



To say #Dads don't get a lot of credit can be true in certain circumstances, but today #dads are becoming #MobileSuperheroes with the ability to converse with other dads, get advice, support each other, and even plan #playdates with their children's peers on the regular. There has been a lot of chatter in South Florida of what #HuffingtonPost rated one of the top mobile apps to look out for in #2017. And so, without further adieu, the #DaddyKnowsToo app is here.



The company, founded by two single dads have made huge strides already with partnering with #FamilyCentral to build educational courses and seminars for dads, along with creating a killer app that allows dads to help #Crowdfund and support each other in their various personal and professional experiences. Even their website speaks volumes, with podcasts, scrumptious superhero recipes, and a very trendy #Fathersday gift list.



When you download the #DaddyKnowsToo app you don't simply get a dose of fatherly advice, you get entertainment packages that are #Groupon priced for #DaddyDayOut greatness. You can trade tools with your fellow friends, and swap stories in the #OnlineManCave. #DaddyKnowsToo is truly the first app for dads that encompasses interactive games for those #militarydads overseas or blended families where kids swap homes. It's the first app that syncs with the website to bring the #NewYorkTimes newsfeed no matter where you are. However, most importantly it's an app that just goes to show that dads can do it too!



From important resources like doctors, hospitals, libraries, educational institutions, and the like the #DaddyKnowsToo app is a full-on support system for the new dad, old dad, step dad, dad-to-be, grand-dad, really for any dad. It's no wonder it's on the top apps to look out for this year, and with more and more dads seeking a 'circle of friendship' or maybe just a place to hang with pizza and beer while they watch their daughter's ballet performance on Hi-Def 3D video, this app is the starting point for all dads to unite and catch the same cool rap that moms do.



#DaddyKnowsToo #MobileSuperheroes



http://www.DaddyKnowsToo.com - Download the app here!



Ps - They got some pretty cool #DadGear too. You can shop online or in the app and that's just to represent... *Wink



For Press and Media Contact Dr. Levy at CEO@SynergyStrategists.com



Media Contact

Dr. Sarit J. Levy

CEO, VPPR

1844-YOUR-BIZ

***@synergystrategists.com



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12643204/1 Dr. Sarit J. LevyCEO, VPPR1844-YOUR-BIZ End --To saydon't get a lot of credit can be true in certain circumstances, but todayare becomingwith the ability to converse with other dads, get advice, support each other, and even planwith their children's peers on the regular. There has been a lot of chatter in South Florida of what #HuffingtonPost rated one of the top mobile apps to look out for in. And so, without further adieu, theapp is here.The company, founded by two single dads have made huge strides already with partnering withto build educational courses and seminars for dads, along with creating a killer app that allows dads to helpand support each other in their various personal and professional experiences. Even their website speaks volumes, with podcasts, scrumptious superhero recipes, and a very trendygift list.When you download theyou don't simply get a dose of fatherly advice, you get entertainment packages that arepriced for #greatness. You can trade tools with your fellow friends, and swap stories in theis truly the first app for dads that encompasses interactive games for thoseoverseas or blended families where kids swap homes. It's the first app that syncs with the website to bring thenewsfeed no matter where you are. However, most importantly it's an app that just goes to show thatFrom important resources like doctors, hospitals, libraries, educational institutions, and the like theapp is a full-on support system for the new dad, old dad, step dad, dad-to-be, grand-dad, really fordad. It's no wonder it's on the top apps to look out for this year, and with more and more dads seeking a 'circle of friendship' or maybe just a place to hang with pizza and beer while they watch their daughter's ballet performance on Hi-Def 3D video, this app is the starting point for all dads to unite and catch the same cool rap that moms do.Ps - They got some pretty cooltoo. You can shop online or in the app and that's just to represent... Source : Daddy Knows Too Email : ***@synergystrategists.com Tags : #DaddyKnowsToo , Fathersday , #DadAdvice , #DadGear , #MobileSuperheroes , #DonateToDad , #EducationalSupport Industry : Automotive , Business , Computers , Electronics , Family Location : Fort Lauderdale - Florida - United States

Miami - Florida - United States Subject : Services Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number SYNERGY STRATEGISTS PRs Partying In Palm Beach! Kraviz Center 4-8-17

