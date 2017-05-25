 
News By Tag
* Playstation 4
* Playstation Network
* Arc System Works
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Yokohama
  kanagawa
  Japan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


Arc System Works' Damascus Gear Operation Tokyo HD Available Today on PSN for PlayStation 4

 
 
Damascus Gear Operation Tokyo HD Available Today on PSN for PS4
Damascus Gear Operation Tokyo HD Available Today on PSN for PS4
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Playstation 4
* Playstation Network
* Arc System Works

Industry:
* Games

Location:
* Yokohama - kanagawa - Japan

Subject:
* Products

YOKOHAMA, Japan - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Arc System Works Co., Ltd. is proud to announce Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD on the PlayStation®Network for the PlayStation®4. Combining customizable mech suits (GEARs) with a fast paced action RPG, Damascus Gear is perfect for scratching that robot destroying itch.

When World War IV ended with the unexpected betrayal of the mech suit GEAR forces, humanity thought it was doomed. The berserk mechs were dubbed RAGE suits, and the remaining survivors held on to hope, huddled in underground shelters. Having recovered several GEAR suits for their own use, the battle to reclaim the surface from the RAGE forces has begun!

Key Features:

• Boasts both HD visuals as well as 60 fps action.
• Equip blades, chainsaws, laser cannons, pile bunkers, and many other weapons for your fighting robot of destruction.
• Scores of different parts allow you to make your GEAR match your personal fighting style.
• Tense story mode that documents humankind's last, desperate struggle for survival.
• Play the mission-based story mode or fight against AI in an arena mode.
• Scavenge new parts off of your fallen foes to upgrade your GEAR even further!
• Contains all previous DLC, such as the "Old Hero and Broken Gears of Time" content, along with new armor, weapons, and missions.
• Giant.
• Freaking.
• Robots.

Title: Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD
Genre: Action / Mech Customization
Players: 1 Player
Platform: PlayStation®4 (PSN Digital)
Price: $14.99 USD, €9.99 Euro
Rating: ESRB: T (Violence,Language)

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/zkcv6AZyKBY



For more information, please visit the following websites:
Official Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD website: http://www.damascusgear.net/tokyo-shisen-HD/eng/

About Arc System Works
Arc System Works is a developer and fighting game specialist from Japan—best known for the Guilty Gear series of games and, more recently, the BlazBlue series—that has garnered international critical acclaim for its innovative fighting system and spectacular 2D artwork. For more information, please visit the official website at www.arcsystemworksu.comAll other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright: © Arc System Works

Contact
SCMedia
***@scmedia.com
End
Source:Arc System Works
Email:***@scmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Playstation 4, Playstation Network, Arc System Works
Industry:Games
Location:Yokohama - kanagawa - Japan
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SCMedia News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share