Arc System Works' Damascus Gear Operation Tokyo HD Available Today on PSN for PlayStation 4
When World War IV ended with the unexpected betrayal of the mech suit GEAR forces, humanity thought it was doomed. The berserk mechs were dubbed RAGE suits, and the remaining survivors held on to hope, huddled in underground shelters. Having recovered several GEAR suits for their own use, the battle to reclaim the surface from the RAGE forces has begun!
Key Features:
• Boasts both HD visuals as well as 60 fps action.
• Equip blades, chainsaws, laser cannons, pile bunkers, and many other weapons for your fighting robot of destruction.
• Scores of different parts allow you to make your GEAR match your personal fighting style.
• Tense story mode that documents humankind's last, desperate struggle for survival.
• Play the mission-based story mode or fight against AI in an arena mode.
• Scavenge new parts off of your fallen foes to upgrade your GEAR even further!
• Contains all previous DLC, such as the "Old Hero and Broken Gears of Time" content, along with new armor, weapons, and missions.
• Giant.
• Freaking.
• Robots.
Title: Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD
Genre: Action / Mech Customization
Players: 1 Player
Platform: PlayStation®
Price: $14.99 USD, €9.99 Euro
Rating: ESRB: T (Violence,Language)
Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/
For more information, please visit the following websites:
Official Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD website: http://www.damascusgear.net/
About Arc System Works
Arc System Works is a developer and fighting game specialist from Japan—best known for the Guilty Gear series of games and, more recently, the BlazBlue series—that has garnered international critical acclaim for its innovative fighting system and spectacular 2D artwork. For more information, please visit the official website at www.arcsystemworksu.comAll other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Copyright: © Arc System Works
Contact
SCMedia
***@scmedia.com
