Brisbane Dogs Go Global - Barking Sensations

-- Three Brisbane dogs are to be unleashed as global superstars after they secured an international book deal and their own photographic exhibition.Simon (a British bulldog), Garfunkel (a French bulldog) and Henri (a Wired dachshund) have already amassed a 100,000-strong social media fanbase after their owner began posting quirky pics of her pups on Facebook.Graphic designer Serena Hodson began taking weird and wonderful photos of her dogs as a hobby, never suspecting her images would lead to international acclaim, book deals and awards.She is now regularly named as one of the top 10 pet photographers in the world and her work will be published by Macmillan in October in a new book,"I love my gorgeous dogs to bits and started posting my pics of them just for fun," Ms Hodson said."Suddenly my art went viral as an army of fans in US, Germany, the UK and even Brazil went barking mad for my dogs."I think it's because I show the individual personality of my pets. Simon is grumpy but sweet, Henri is always happy and sees the silver lining in every day, while Garfunkel loves to be the centre of attention.""For many years it's been just a hobby but the popularity of my family pooches has persuaded me to take the next step and turn my passion into a full time profession. I'm thrilled to present my debut exhibition, "It's a Dog's Life," she said.The exhibition will feature a series of stand-out portraits Serenah has captured over the years including several never-before seen images expected to delight fans, photography fanatics and animal lovers."It's been extremely difficult to narrow down my work. I love them all," Ms Hodson said.Facebook sensations, Ralph (a Dachshund) and Rocco (the Bullmastiff), subjects of Serenah's earlier art will also appear in the collection.The Brisbane-based artist has secured a multi-national deal with the New York based publisher responsible for the global phenomenon,opens at Waterfront Place, 1 Eagle Street, Brisbane from Monday June 5 and will run until June 16, 2017 from 9am to 5pm. Entry is free.