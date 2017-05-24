 
News By Tag
* Washington mortgage
* Reverse mortgage Seattle
* Reverse mortgage Bellingham
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Mortgage
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bellingham
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524


Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans Discusses The "Nice" Bank Loan Officer

 
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Those who have gone through the home buying process know how difficult it can be to find the perfect home. You have to navigate through countless options, and you still may not find something that everybody loves. On top of that, there is that not-so-little matter of the finances to figure out. Fortunately, Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to help you figure out the best financial road to take. She wants to make sure that you and your loved ones are confident in your real estate transaction.

There are a number of real estate financing myths out there, including that it pays to sign up with the "nice" bank loan officer. Unfortunately, this officer is paid to sell the limited number of loan programs offered by that particular bank. In addition, don't be surprised to find out that this officer is more of a secretary, with no direct contact to the underwriters who process the loan. Instead of going through a last minute fallout, let Marie Bjornson's experience work for you.

Are you looking for mortgage lending assistance in Bellingham, Whatcom County, and the rest of Washington State? Marie Bjornson of Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans is ready to work with you until you find the ideal program. Contact the office, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.wa-mortgage.com or call (360) 676-9600.
End
Source:Fairway Independent Mortgage - Home Loans
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Washington mortgage, Reverse mortgage Seattle, Reverse mortgage Bellingham
Industry:Mortgage
Location:Bellingham - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Square D Marketing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share