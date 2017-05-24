News By Tag
Protect Yourself this Cold & Flu Season with Sharp's Plasmacluster Ion Technology
Thanks to Sharp Air Purifiers and its patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology, you can breathe a sigh of relief at finally regaining some control of the air in your home.
Thanks to Sharp Air Purifiers and its patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology, you can breathe a sigh of relief at finally regaining some control of the air in your home. Sharp's revolutionary PCI technology works to actively improve air quality in the home by destroying contaminants and harmful particles.
While other air purifier systems remove airborne particles by sucking the air through a series of filters, Sharp not only uses this same method but goes one step further by destroying contaminants before they are filtered to ensure that no nasties are left behind.
How does this work? This is where Sharp's one-of-a-kind technology comes into play. The Plasmacluster Ions in Sharp Air Purifiers release positive and negative ions into the air. These ions form hydroxide (OH) radicals that are highly oxidising when they adhere to the surface of airborne microbes like suspended allergens, bacteria, mould and viruses. As the surface membrane breaks open, the contaminant particle is rendered inert and forms into water (H20) which returns harmlessly back into the air!
As you can see, science describes how Sharp Air Purifiers work extremely hard to purify the air and create a safe breathing environment for everyone. The effectiveness of Plasmacluster Ions has been scientifically proven at 28 Institutes in Japan and worldwide. Tests are conducted in laboratory conditions using various Plasmacluster Ion densities of up to 50,000 ions/cm3. As well as being a proven and trusted choice worldwide, Sharp Air Purifiers are also certified with a Seal of Approval by the British Allergy Foundation.
All Sharp Air Purifiers benefit from this revolutionary technology including the latest model FPG50JW (https://www.sharp.net.au/
Breathing clean, fresh air has never been so easy!
