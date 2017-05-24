 
Protect Yourself this Cold & Flu Season with Sharp's Plasmacluster Ion Technology

Thanks to Sharp Air Purifiers and its patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology, you can breathe a sigh of relief at finally regaining some control of the air in your home.
 
 
SYDNEY, Australia - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- With the cold weather well and truly upon us, it's safe to say that flu season has begun. Everyone is putting safeguards in place to protect themselves from the common cold with flu shots, anti-bacterial lotions and virus fighting food and vitamins. No one wants to get sick, but we all know there is only so much that can physically be done to prevent the dreaded virus from making its way through the air and into our lungs.

Thanks to Sharp Air Purifiers and its patented Plasmacluster Ion Technology, you can breathe a sigh of relief at finally regaining some control of the air in your home. Sharp's revolutionary PCI technology works to actively improve air quality in the home by destroying contaminants and harmful particles.

While other air purifier systems remove airborne particles by sucking the air through a series of filters, Sharp not only uses this same method but goes one step further by destroying contaminants before they are filtered to ensure that no nasties are left behind.

How does this work? This is where Sharp's one-of-a-kind technology comes into play. The Plasmacluster Ions in Sharp Air Purifiers release positive and negative ions into the air. These ions form hydroxide (OH) radicals that are highly oxidising when they adhere to the surface of airborne microbes like suspended allergens, bacteria, mould and viruses. As the surface membrane breaks open, the contaminant particle is rendered inert and forms into water (H20) which returns harmlessly back into the air!

As you can see, science describes how Sharp Air Purifiers work extremely hard to purify the air and create a safe breathing environment for everyone. The effectiveness of Plasmacluster Ions has been scientifically proven at 28 Institutes in Japan and worldwide. Tests are conducted in laboratory conditions using various Plasmacluster Ion densities of up to 50,000 ions/cm3.  As well as being a proven and trusted choice worldwide, Sharp Air Purifiers are also certified with a Seal of Approval by the British Allergy Foundation.

All Sharp Air Purifiers benefit from this revolutionary technology including the latest model FPG50JW (https://www.sharp.net.au/products/home-products/air-purif...). This model has been designed as a stylish solution to home health and covers a room size up to 40m2. Having a large surface coverage doesn't mean a gigantic package, with the new model measuring in at only 383(w) x 540(h) x 209(d) mm. This compact unit includes  a multitude of advanced features, all of which can be read about in the press release here (http://news.gapagency.com.au/em/message/email/view.php?id...).

Breathing clean, fresh air has never been so easy!

Source:Sharp Australia
Email:***@gapagency.com.au Email Verified
Tags:Allergy, Cold Flu, Sharp
Industry:Health
Location:Sydney - New South Wales - Australia
