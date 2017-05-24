 
GeoComm Exhibiting and Presenting at the 2017

 
 
SAINT CLOUD, Minn. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- GeoComm is excited to be participating in the 2017 National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Conference and Expo being held next week in San Antonio, Texas.  Stop by our booth number 427 and to learn why achieving public safety grade GIS data for NG9-1-1 no longer needs to be a challenging task.  We understand each jurisdiction has unique GIS data, 9-1-1, and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) mapping requirements and our approach to achieving NG9-1-1 GIS data readiness is tailored to our customer's unique needs.

In our booth, we will also be featuring our newest software product GeoComm GIS Data Hub, a GIS data management solution that provides GIS data insights to 9-1-1 authorities. Also stop by to learn more about our latest pilot project aimed at improving Indoor Location Accuracy.

In addition to our many booth activities, multiple GeoCommteam members will be presenting at several different breakout sessions.

Deb Rozeboom and Brooks Shannon will be presenting on Monday, June 5 at 3:45 p.m.  This presentation titled Lean and Mean Mission Critical GIS for NG9-1-1 will focus on the critical role GIS will have in NG9-1-1 systems and share real life examples gathered from agencies that have prepared their GIS data for NG9-1-1.

Brooks Shannon will be presenting on Monday, June 5 at 5:00 p.m. on Confessions of an ECRF:  The Untold Story of Critical NG9-1-1 Component.  This presentation will focus on the more complex side of the Emergency Call Routing Function (ECRF) and how it helps enrich call-taking and dispatch with additional data and extended functions.

Brooks will also be part of a co-operative presentation on Wednesday, June 7 at 2:45 p.m. on Take it Home:  NG9-1-1 Next Steps for Managers and Stakeholders.  This presentation will feature many industry experts who will break down NG9-1-1 migration into manageable, bite-sized pieces through an interactive and informative session.

Karl Larsen will also be co-presenting with Rave Mobile Safety on Tuesday, June 6 at 1:30 p.m. titled Unleash and Free Your Premise Data.  Attendees will learn what additional data for locations is, what type of information is available, and how that information can be best leveraged in the PSAP.

Deb, Brooks, and Karl have all been active in NENA work groups and committees for several years.   Brooks recently co-chaired the NENA ICE7 event, Karl is co-chair of the Additional Data Workgroup, and Deb who in addition to being involved with NENA leads a team of GIS professionals in GeoComm's West Coast office that is focused on GIS for public safety.

About GeoComm:GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe.  Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles.  Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com.

Contact
Amanda Romaine
***@geo-comm.com
Click to Share