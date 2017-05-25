Country(s)
Peachtree Immediate Care Opens its Eighteenth Urgent Care Center
As a way of reaching out to the Snellville community, Peachtree Immediate Care will be hosting a Grand Opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting by Gwinnett County Commissioners and a Touch-a-Truck event for kids and families from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 3. The event will include various Gwinnett County Fire and Police vehicles as well as a number of large utility and service trucks. Center staff will be on-hand passing out balloons and answering parents' questions while the kids enjoy learning about and touching the heavy equipment.
"We are excited to serve Snellville and the surrounding community and, in time, becoming the 'go-to' urgent care resource for the community, much like we have done across Atlanta," said Bill Miller, the CEO and co- founder of CRH Healthcare, the parent company of Peachtree Immediate Care. "We have invested in state-of-the-
