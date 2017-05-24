News By Tag
InsurTech Startup BetterView Partners with CIS Group to Provide UAV Software and Services
Texas-based CIS Group of Companies is a full-service claim adjusting, underwriting and appraisal services organization, serving the needs of more than 125 insurers. Its national network of inspectors, adjusters and appraisers provide the prompt, reliable and valuable information trusted by Carriers as they make their risk management and claims decisions.
"In today's competitive insurance industry, there are many unique transactions that require specialized roof imagery and data," said Ballard Castleman, CEO of CIS Group. "Partnering with BetterView allows us to enhance the roof inspection process for our clients by providing them with the specialized imagery and data they need to make quicker and better decisions," said Castleman.
BetterView's UAV software platform enables anyone with a DJI drone to capture, organize, and analyze data of buildings & properties to unlock valuable insights. Built with input from aviation professionals and experts in insurance, enterprise software, construction, and roofing, this platform covers all aspects of safely capturing and analyzing data from drones, including:
● Training New Remote Pilots (Flight Skills & FAA Part 107 Exam)
● Planning Flights
● Capturing & Analyzing Images
● Assessing Pilot Performance
● Generating Advanced Outputs (Orthomosaic Maps, 3D Models, etc.)
"Customer expectations of insurers have significantly changed over the last few
years," said David Tobias, COO & Co-Founder, BetterView. "Today's insurance customers expect answers right away due to their experiences with sophisticated companies like Netflix, Amazon and Airbnb. With BetterView's software and services, we can help CIS field inspectors to improve their inspection workflow, enabling CIS clients to satisfy the demands of their digital consumers," said Tobias.
BetterView's drone inspections capture an average of 350 roof and property images in approximately 20 minutes or less. Once the images are captured, deep learning and computer vision systems, aided by roofing and construction experts, analyze the photos and tag 87 common issue types.
"We are very proud and excited that a nationally recognized company like CIS Group saw the value of BetterView's software platform and services," said David Lyman, CEO & Co-Founder, BetterView. "While using drones for inspections is safer and quicker, organizations must also account for data management and workflow. After reviewing our software capabilities, including our timeline feature which records every milestone during a UAV inspection, CIS Group felt our platform was the perfect fit for their UAV workflow and data management needs," explained Lyman.
For more information about this partnership, email sales@better.vu or sales@cisgroup.net.
About BetterView
BetterView, founded in late 2014, is one of the leading software platforms and service providers for capturing and analyzing data from drones. BetterView, with its network of 4,400+ drone operators worldwide, has inspected over 2,200 properties covering 235M square feet of rooftops for over 70 customers in insurance, real estate, enterprise and construction. BetterView replaces a time consuming inspection process by using drones and software to capture a comprehensive set of aerial building imagery, data and expert analysis. For more information, visit: https://www.better.vu
About CIS Group
Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, with inspectors and adjusters in all 50 states, CIS Group has overseen the completion of over 20 million field underwriting and claim transactions since 1996. Whether clients seek a traditional "feet on the street" approach or risk management strategies that leverage emerging technologies, CIS offers solutions that are fast, accurate and valuable. For more information, visit www.cisgroup.net.
