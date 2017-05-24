West + Lenoir: Exciting Townhomes Underway in Downtown Raleigh

West + Lenoir in Downtown Raleigh

-- Looking for an exceptional urban location for your next home? Look no further than West + Lenoir, 12 distinctive townhomes located (you guessed it!) at the corner of Raleigh's West and Lenoir Streets. West + Lenoir is nestled between Downtown Raleigh to the east, the Warehouse District and the upcoming Union Station to the north, Historic Boylan Heights to the west, and the 300-acre Dix Park to the south. Construction is underway, allowing West + Lenoir owners to begin enjoying their new downtown lifestyle next spring. And by the way, only six ownership opportunities remain!Designed by JDavis Architects, each home at West + Lenoir will feature skyline views from a private rooftop terrace. Interiors will include a private balcony with glass doors, site finished hardwood flooring, and well-detailed kitchens with quartz countertops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Elegant baths with contemporary fixtures will be standard, as well as garage parking for each home. Deposits are currently being taken for West + Lenoir's remaining plans ranging from 1,303 to 1,528 square feet."The rooftops are a huge hit with our buyers," says Johnny Chappell, Broker/Owner of Chappell Residential, the sales management company for West +Lenoir. "These private terraces are truly extra living space. Our other main attraction is our location. We've got local restaurants and shops popping up all around us. This is a quickly emerging niche neighborhood, and our owners are embracing the chance to be a part of it."Home owners agree with Chappell. "With all the upcoming improvements being made to the area, this location is hard to compete with," says mortgage broker Chad Erling, the first buyer at West + Lenoir. "And for someone who enjoys being outside and listening to music, you really cannot compete with a rooftop terrace that is only a block from the Redhat Amphitheater.""We've been in a 3,000+ square foot home in Hayes Barton since 2002," adds West + Lenoir home owner Ed Miles. "We've loved it here, but we're ready to get back to urban living. Outdoor living space and a garage were on our 'must have' list, as well as access to open space for our 90 pound Golden Retriever. West + Lenoir offers everything we were looking for. It's geographically where we want to be, it will give us a beautiful view of the Raleigh skyline, it comes with a garage, and Dix Park is nearby. Plus, we love the proposed architectural and design features. We're very eager to get into our new home."Raised stoops, plush landscaping, and wide sidewalks will connect each West + Lenoir home with its exterior surroundings, while staggered terraces will enhance privacy on the rooftops. Each detail, inside and out, has been carefully considered by Henry Lambert, founder of Lambert Development and developer of West + Lenoir. The company is known for its expertise in developing distinctive townhomes, luxury condominiums, mixed-use retail/loft properties, commercial properties, and the renovation of historic sites. Recent projects by Lambert Development are located in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Diego, and San Francisco, California; Denver, Colorado; and Cap-Ferrat, France. Locally, Lambert Development is in the process of developing other high end residential sites in Downtown Raleigh, Cameron Village, and Downtown Durham."Our latest news is that Lambert Development has recently acquired .41 acres adjacent to the southern end of West + Lenoir," Chappell states. "We're currently working on design for a second phase, which will include nine additional townhomes and will likely be ready for occupancy in the fall of 2018. We saw a strong demand coming for this product, and acted quickly to secure this next-door site, so that we could meet the needs of even more buyers.""Being in the mortgage industry, I do a high volume of mortgages and come across many different properties in different locations that have not been able to compare to these townhouses,"concludes Erling. "You don't really see too many townhouses Downtown to begin with. To offer high quality features at this location really makes this a desirable area to call home."With only six homes still available in the first phase, the time to act isif you're interested in purchasing opportunities at West + Lenoir. For more information, call 919-909-0004 or visit WestandLenoir.com.