Celebrate Dad this Father's Day with Dovetail Brewery
Studies show dad gets the short stick compared to mom when it comes to Father's Day, most likely because dads are notoriously hard to shop for or because they just want a day to relax. Luckily, Dovetail has the solution to both of those problems.
For those searching for the perfect gift to give, the brewery's merchandise is a slam dunk. From glasses to apparel to growlers full of Dad's favorite brew, there is something for every Dovetail-loving dad. Even if he is hard to please and prone to returning gifts, Dovetail has the solution—gift certificates that give him what he actually wants, delicious craft beer. All Dovetail merchandise is for sale in the taproom.
For the dads who truly, no really, do not want any gifts, give him the gift of the present and spend the day with him and the rest of the family at one of Chicago's newest and most exciting craft breweries. Dovetail's taproom is famously family friendly, so bring the under age and furry four-legged family members. Enjoy delicious craft beer and snacks that will satisfy all. The recently expanded menu includes cheese flights and a Brewer's Dinner in addition to pretzels, Landjager (sold in pairs), Kabanos (sold in pairs), pickled eggs and Lucila's Homemade Alfajores for those with a sweet tooth. Of course, do not forget about Dovetail's brews. In addition to the Lager, Pilsner, Hopfenlager, Rauchbier and Hefeweizen, Dovetail's seasonal specialty is the Maibock, brewed specifically to celebrate their one year anniversary last month. Supply is limited so make sure to try a glass before it is gone.
Additionally, Mike's Revenge Food Truck will stop by the taproom. Serving mouthwatering and extra meaty sandwiches, Mike's uses fresh cuts seasoned to perfection, layered to infinity and guaranteed to please. Their menu includes classics, like the Pastrami or Rueben, and bigger game like the Porchetta, which features roast pork, grilled onions, giardiniera and fresh aioli on an olive-oil painted baguette, as well as seasonal sides. View the full menu here.
About Dovetail Brewery
Dovetail Brewery, located at 1800 W. Belle Plaine in Chicago, Illinois, is a craft brewery owned by brewers Hagen Dost and Bill Wesselink, specializing in delicious, balanced beers brewed using traditional German and Belgian brewing methods. Signature beers include unfiltered German-style lagers, traditional Hefeweizen, Rauchbier and Lambic-style sour beers. Dovetail Brewery also produces a variety of special seasonal beers.
Taproom hours are: Tuesday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Wednesday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Thursday- 2 pm - 10 pm; Friday- noon - 11 pm; Saturday- 11 am - 11 pm; Sunday- 12 pm - 8 pm.
The 22,000-square foot brewing facility includes an attractive tap room that is open to the public for drinking and retail sales. The tap room is also available as a rental space for private events.
Dovetail Brewery delivers beer by the keg to venues near the brewery and also to some select venues closer to the Loop. All bars, taverns and restaurants in the greater Chicagoland area that wish to serve Dovetail beer on tap are welcome to pick up kegs, in two sizes, at the brewery during normal business hours.
