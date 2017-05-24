News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
VeraClean Acquired by Health Supplies Distributor
Momtrepreneur, Kimberly Jones, navigates the Startup world and now looks to inspire others.
While the full details of the acquisition have not been disclosed at this time, Welton Capital did confirm that the undisclosed distributor will assume full operational ownership immediately.
"We're extremely happy for the Jones family and excited about the potential implications for the VeraClean brand," commented Bryan L Welton Jr, Owner-Manager of Welton Capital. "Kimberly's story captures everything we love about our work. We get to channel impassioned ideas into viable business ventures, and when the client is someone as real, absorptive, and fearless as Kimberly, it's very satisfying to see them succeed."
Jones founded VeraClean in 2009, as a 32 year-old wife and mother living in Centennial, CO. Although always appreciative of clean living spaces, her drive to make a business out of it came after experiencing premature births with 3 out of her 4 children. Their resulting susceptibility to sickness set Jones on a personal quest to redefine cleanliness in the home.
"For me, bed rest was the inevitable bain of my pregnancies, and I hated it," recalled Jones. "I literally felt trapped inside the few square feet between my bed, the bathroom, and the couch. I remember on one of those difficult days, my eye was drawn to a stream of dust particles floating in the air and made visible by the sunlight from the window. I stared at it for a minute and then asked myself, 'What am I breathing? And what are my babies breathing?!' It sounds strange, but it was a very pivotal moment for me."
Jones braved a rocky start offering Residential Cleaning Services, using all-natural homemade solutions. The positive feedback and steady client growth motivated her to seek specialized guidance to manage her business model and exit strategy.
"I can't say enough about Bryan and the other advisors at Welton Capital," said Jones. "Beyond the belief and funding, they help me sidestep some major pitfalls and scale at the right pace; and, it has been completely surreal to go to market with my very own line of cleaning supplies."
Jones' future plans will naturally center on her family, but she is also considering public speaking opportunities to help other momtrepreneurs, as well as the possibility of authoring an e-book to share her full story.
To learn more about VeraClean and Welton Capital, you can visit: http://www.veraclean.com and http://www.weltoncap.net/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse