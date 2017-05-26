Wholesome Career Living Inc. Launches A New Brand of Products and Services in the Reinvention Niche

Wholesome Career Living Inc. is re-igniting her service offerings to individuals and organizations seeking to reinvent themselves through a new brand- Grow Back Your Grass and other` Grow Back` brand family.

Contact

Dr. Tolu Adeleye

Wholesome Career Living Inc.

***@wholesomecareerliving.com Dr. Tolu AdeleyeWholesome Career Living Inc.

End

-- Wholesome Career Living Inc. is proud to announce the launching of a new brand of services and products in the reinvention niche-'and other 'Grow Back' brand family.'Due to constantly changing paradigms in the political, economic and environmental climate, individuals sometimes face challenges beyond their control that make them unable to continue to operate their lives and/or career in fashions that they used to' says Dr. Tolu Adeleye, President and Chief Reinvention Officer. 'Such losses could be devastating often requiring breakthrough strategies'.Through this new brand series-and forthcoming ones, we provide products and services for enabling breakthroughs for such individuals, groups and organizations who have experienced extreme devastating personal and/or career losses especially due to circumstances beyond their control.Through our 'Grow Back' brand family aimed at organizations, we provide consulting services to organizations that provide services to individuals and groups of people who have gone through periods of devastating personal/career/business losses.The areas of focus for the 'Grow Back' brand family are:· -Personal reinvention· -Transition management· -Business reinvention· -Career reinvention· -Reinvention consultingFor more information on this new brand of reinvention services, please visit:About Wholesome Career Living Inc.:Wholesome Career Living Inc. exists to provide leadership development and career growth consulting to organizations and groups of career practitioners in order that such could succeed in their mission whilst creating a worthwhile legacy.