PODS® Lexington Helps Kentucky Blood Center Save Lives this Summer
Starting June 1st, Kentuckians (18 and older), who register to donate blood with Kentucky Blood Center will be automatically entered to win a brand new Toyota Highlander.
This summer represents the seventh year of partnership between PODS Lexington and KBC to raise awareness of the need for blood donations in Kentucky, and to encourage people to donate blood that provides more than 400 pints of blood needed per day to serve over 70 hospitals across the state because blood donated with KBC stays in the Commonwealth to help Kentucky patients.
"PODS Lexington has been a wonderful partner for 7 years, helping us reach our donation goals and spread the word about the need for donors," said Martha Osborne, Vice President of Marketing. "We rely solely on generous volunteer blood donors to help us meet the need, and we are so thankful to PODS for being such an ardent supporter of our cause."
On Friday, June 9, donors can hang out at the Beaumont Donor Center and listen to music with DJ Traci James from Mix 94.5 and enjoy freshly made pizza from Papa Murphy's Pizza from noon – 2 p.m. Donors will receive a free T-shirt, and be automatically entered to win the Toyota Highlander, as well as a Family Fun Pack, filled with tickets to different summer attractions around Kentucky. As with all blood donations, donors will receive a mini-physical, a free cholesterol check, and their cholesterol results will be posted online on the KBC donor portal three to five days later.
"We are excited to be part of this life-saving event again," expressed Ken Kocon, general Manager of PODS of Lexington. "We are determined to help the Kentucky Blood Center meet and exceed its goals this year, and we encourage all Kentuckians to come out and donate this summer and truly be a lifesaver."
For more information, or to schedule a donation, visit www.kybloodcenter.org.
About PODS Enterprises, LLC
PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed almost 700,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries, and has more than 165,000 PODS containers in service.
About Kentucky Blood Center
Founded nearly 50 years ago, KBC is the largest independent, full service, non-profit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC's sole purpose is to collect, process, and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky hospitals.
