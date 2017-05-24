News By Tag
Power Valet Parking launches a new development!
Affordable and satisfactory valet parking service for Los Angeles!
Their specialties include parking solutions for Hotels, Casinos, Special Events, and much more.
Power Valet Parking understands the importance of providing your guest or clients with the best possible service. As such, they provide and hire only the best and most experienced attendants for your events. All of their attendants are professional in appearance and demeanor, uniformed, and understands and appreciates the importance of not only providing their clients with the best service, but also appearance.
They take a pride in their hands on approach in striving to exemplify their service to their clients, by combating against the stereotype that a lack of customer service has become common in their industry. They like to think that this philosophy combined with the loyalty of their returning customers has been the key to their success. Attentively visiting and managing their sites, working with their clients budgets, and genuinely caring for their customers are only some of the benefits of working with them.
Company Information:
Company Name: Power Valet Parking
Phone Number: 310-228-7965
Email: pvplaco@gmail.com
Website: https://www.powervaletparking.com
