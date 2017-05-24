 
New Book titled: Let's Make Our World Better - By: Warren William Luce

Don't Be Afraid to Question is Central to Warren William Luce's book Let's Make Our World Better. How Politics and Religion Stand in the Way is revealed in this remarkable philosophical analysis of society.
 
 
Pacific Book Review
Pacific Book Review
 
LOS ANGELES - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- For modern day Christians, questioning the sacraments of religion does not at all diminish their belief, rather strengthens their faith.  Society cannot change a person whose inner compass is set in the right direction.

These are some of the remarkable realizations in author Warren William Luce's enlightening book "Let's Make Our World Better: How Politics and Religion Stand in the Way."

His book is receiving rave reviews and accolades; "The book is extremely timely; especially considering the dark days our nation currently finds itself in." Pacific Book Review; "Luce is unflinching in his criticism of politicians and their parties as he seeks to inform the reader of the crises facing America and the globe." Kirkus Reviews; "Luce writes with moving simplicity and confidence, uncovering statistics and facts that corroborate his arguments, and showing what constitutes erroneous beliefs in both religion and politics." Reader's Favorite Reviews; "The book is shocking, provocative and challenging. It is welcome relief, hope, a sharing of love and concern that cannot but be felt." Bixler Reviews.

From a distinguished man comes a remarkable book.  Luce explains ways to bring ourselves out of the ideological morass we have stumbled and shoved our way into. Luce uses Biblical examples, in realistic ways, as a tool for teaching.

Let's Make Our World Better: How Politics and Religion Stand in the Way is available on Amazon and for more information please visit the author's website: http://www.damnthepolitics.com/

About the Author:  Warren "Bill" Luce is a retired USAF colonel who has served his country in three wars, beginning with World War II. After he served a tour in Vietnam, he began to see the futility of endless wars that solved nothing, only serving to cause suffering, death, destruction, and hatred. Warren was excommunicated from his church for questioning their dogma that God sends people, including little children, to suffer eternally in hell because they do not believe in a certain religious doctrine. Despite that, he has a strong spiritual belief in God and the teachings of Jesus Christ. He is an optimist, believing that humankind will eventually rise to the occasion and bring peace to the world, the destiny that was intended for us. Warren intends to convince the world that is so.

Title: Let's Make Our World Better: How Politics and Religion Stand in the Way
Author: Warren William Luce
Publisher: Green Ivy Publishing
ISBN: 978-1-946043-92-4
Pages: 253
Genre: Philosophy/Religion

Author's email:  wwl2001@aol.com

Nicole Sorkin, Pacific Book Review
***@pacificbookreview.com
