210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge: June News and Music Calendar
Treat Dad to a pig roast from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Father's Day, Sunday June 18 at 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge. While Dad is always going to be the number one grill master, Chef Jeff Tomchek is serving up a spectacular dinner guaranteed to bring all carnivores to hog heaven. Additionally, the dinner will feature live music from the Windy City Bluegrass Band.
Start off with Chef Jeff's salads--Heirloom Tomatoes with Burrata Cheese and Basil, Roast Beets tossed in a Sesame Dressing and a Summer Salad with fresh local produce--before sinking your chops into dry rubbed and pit smoked BBQ Baby Back Ribs, slices of Pit Smoked Whole Hog and Pit Smoked Tri Tip of Angus Beef. There will also be Chicken Vesuvio and Roast White Bass with Spinach & Garlic.
Complementing dinner's main dishes are Chef Jeff's take on classic crowd favorites including Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Corn Pudding and Baked Beans.
For dessert, indulge in fantastic bluegrass music, favorite Dad stories and 210's delectable dessert spread of tangy Key Lime Tarts, decadent brownies, cookies and fresh fruit.
The dinner buffet will be $45 for adults and $20 for children 11 and under. There will be no ala carte menu on Father's Day. Make reservations online or by calling (847) 433-0304.
"Thursdays Rock!" with $5 Sangria and fantastic live music at 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge
Every Thursday night 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge welcomes some of the best pop and rock acts to their stage and the restaurant is introducing a new star—Thursdays Rock!, featuring $5 glasses of deliciously refreshing sangria.
This specialty drink joins an already impressive Happy Hour lineup that includes $4 drafts, $5 mixed drinks, $6 glasses of house wine and two appetizers for the price of one! Happy Hour is enjoyed from 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday at 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge.
Sunday Funday—Enjoy Half Price Wine Bottles and Jazz Music
Toast to the end of the weekend with delicious food, half-off wine bottles and fantastic live jazz music. Stop by to unwind from an energetic weekend and recharge for the work week.
Heads Up—Gospel Brunch is Back at 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge on Saturday, July 2
The Mother's Day Gospel brunch was so much fun 210 decided not to wait until next Mother's Day to enjoy it again. Stop by for a delicious brunch and live music from Jeannie Holliday and the Archie Parks Project from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2. The brunch is $34.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids 11 and under. Reservations can be made online or by calling (847) 433-0304.
210's June Live Music Calendar
Diana & the Dishes, Thursday, June 1, 8pm-10:30pm
There will be a $5 cover at the door.
Brothers and Others with Louis Zagoras, Friday, June 2, 8pm-11:30pm
There will be a $5 cover at the door.
The Redmonds, Saturday, June 3, 9pm-12am
Dinner guests can purchase tickets through Eventbrite and make table reservations online or by phone at 847-433-0304. Tickets are $10.
Keri Johnsrud Quartet, Sunday, June 4, 6-9pm
Highland Park Pops Big Band, Wednesday, June 7, 7:30pm-9:30pm
Bossa Blue, Thursday, June 8, 7:30-10:30pm
There will be a $5 cover at the door.
Linsey Alexander, Friday, June 9, 9pm-12am
Dinner guests can purchase tickets through Eventbrite and make table reservations online or by phone at 847-433-0304. Tickets are $10.
Chicago Women in Blues, Saturday, June 10, 9pm-12am
Dinner guests can purchase tickets through Eventbrite and make table reservations online or by phone at 847-433-0304. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 day of at the door.
Soul Message with Chris Foreman, Sunday, June 11, 6-9:30pm
Judy Roberts, Wednesday, June 14, 6-9:30pm
Suede & Dave, Thursday, June 15, 7-10pm
There will be a $5 cover at the door.
No Turn on Red, Friday, June 16, 9pm-12am
Dinner guests can purchase tickets through Eventbrite and make table reservations online or by phone at 847-433-0304. Tickets are $10.
Summer of Love, Saturday, June 17, 9pm-12am
Dinner guests can purchase tickets through Eventbrite and make table reservations online or by phone at 847-433-0304. Tickets are $15.
Windy City Bluegrass Band, Sunday, June 18, 5-9pm
The dinner buffet will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $45 for adults and $20 for children 11 and under. There will be no ala carte menu on Father's Day. Make reservations online or by calling (847) 433-0304.
Blues Jam with Mike Wheeler, Monday, June 19, 7:30-10pm
Stop by 210 for an open jam session! Mike Wheeler will be tonight's guest host.
Mark Madsen, Wednesday, June 21, 6-9pm
Alma Afrobeat & DJ Mwelwa, Thursday, June 22, 7:30-10:30pm
Dinner guests can purchase tickets through Eventbrite and make table reservations online or by phone at 847-433-0304. Tickets are $10.
Fritzel Logic, Friday, June 23, 9pm-12am
On The One, Saturday, June 24, 9pm-12am
There will be a $10 cover at the door.
Judy Night Quartet with Brian Wilkie, Sunday, June 25, 6-9pm
Judy Roberts, Wednesday, June 28, 6-9pm
John McHugh & Company, Thursday, June 29, 7:30-10:30pm
There will be a $5 cover at the door.
Rico, Friday, June 30, 9pm-12am
Dinner guests can purchase tickets through Eventbrite and make table reservations online or by phone at 847-433-0304. Tickets are $15.
About 210 Restaurant and Live Music Lounge
210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, located at 210 Green Bay Road in Highwood, Illinois, is a true supper club where guests enjoy live music five nights a week and delicious chef-driven dining. 210 is a community of musicians, food enthusiasts, and neighbors–an inviting, comfortable and romantic environment where singles, couples and families escape from their everyday life to relax, enjoy and indulge. 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge is open 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, please visit http://www.210restaurant.com/
