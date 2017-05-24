News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ACC Southern California Gala Keynote Speaker Former Secretary of State, John Kerry
"ACC Southern California is excited to have our 68th United States Secretary of State John Kerry join our 1,500 plus In House Counsel at the Annual Gala," said Shawn Murphy, President of the Southern California Chapter of ACC.
The ACC Southern California Annual Gala will honor exceptional in-house leaders who exemplify leadership and diversity in our community and raise funds with a Silent Auction for the Pro Bono efforts of the chapter. ACC Southern California organizes opportunities for members to serve the community, such as KIND Clinic, Lawyer for a Day and Citizenship Clinics throughout the year.
"The ACC Southern California Gala remains to be the highlight event of the year for local General Counsel in Los Angeles, Orange County, Ventura County and the Inland Empire. It is a great night filled with networking and support for those in the legal industry making a difference for our communities,"
For additional information about ACC Southern California's Counsel of the Year award winners, visit: http://www.acc.com/
About ACC: The Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) is a global legal association that promotes the common professional and business interests of in-house counsel who work for corporations, associations and other private-sector organizations through information, education, networking opportunities and advocacy initiatives. With more than 40,000 members in 85 countries employed by over 10,000 organizations, ACC connects its members to the people and resources necessary for both personal and professional growth. By in-house counsel, for in-house counsel. ® For more information, visit www.acc.com and follow ACC Southern California on Twitter: @ACC_SoCal.
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse