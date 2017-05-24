 
Employment Agency San Diego Publishes Benefits of Using Temp Staffing

Link Staffing of San Diego Explains Why Smart Businesses are Giving Employment Agencies a Second Look
 
 
SAN DIEGO - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Link Staffing, a premier staffing and temp agency in San Diego, publishes helpful information about how employment agencies can help companies grow their business.

"With the costs of recruiting and training new talent increasing each year, many businesses are hiring temporary workers," says Keith Mayes, Franchise Owner of Link Staffing San Diego.

"With skills that move well beyond traditional bookkeeping positions, professional employment agencies are making it easier for smart businesses to find and secure the right team," continued Mayes.

Here are three ways an employment agency can benefit your business.

Fill Gaps as Needed - Regardless of industry, all businesses run into situations where valued members of the team need to take extended time off. Whether it's caring for an elderly parent or loved one, maternity leave, or an extra demanding project that could use a few extra hands, businesses often find that they need to fill unexpected gaps to keep things running.

A professional employment agency has a steady supply of on-demand workers ready to step in from day one, ensuring production continues on time and at full speed.

A Trial Period for New Hires - The recruitment process is traditionally long and expensive. From advertising to interviewing to training new personnel, a lot of time and energy goes into selecting candidates for what will hopefully lead to dedicated, long-term employees.

Using an employment agency to fill positions on a temporary basis gives you the flexibility to find the perfect candidate with the right combination of skills, personality and overall "fit" before offering long-term employment.

Highly Qualified Candidates - The main goal of an employment agency is to match qualified talent with businesses in need of help. With extensive screening processes in place, reputable employment agencies ensure the candidates they match with available positions are skilled, professional and motivated to work.

For businesses trying to navigate the world of employment, there's peace of mind in working with a reputable agency, and confidence that comes from knowing your new hire is well trained and competent.

To learn how using Link Staffing Services of San Diego can help any size business, call 858-874-3334 or go to: http://linkstaffingsd.com

About LINK Staffing Services of San Diego

LINK Staffing Services of San Diego is a franchise of Link Staffing Services, Inc. a nationally recognized provider of skilled, clerical and light industrial labor personnel based in Houston, TX.  We are in the business of matching the right employees to the right positions with the right client companies.  For Employers, you can count on LINK Staffing to fill your staffing needs quickly, responsibly and to your satisfaction, help improve your profitability; and offer you a larger work force pool.

To learn more call 858-874-3334 or go to: http://linkstaffingsd.com

Link Staffing of San Diego
8199 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard #K1
San Diego, CA 92111
☎ 858-874-3334

Link Staffing San Diego
***@linkstaffing.com
